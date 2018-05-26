

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his first goal, a fantastic bicycle kick, in the UEFA Champions League Final. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

For all the craze and nuance of the first half of the UEFA Champions League, the second was a can of firecrackers. Real Madrid’s three hard-to-believe goals pushed the Spanish club to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool and made it Europe’s top team three years running.

The deciding goal was a bicycle kick from Real’s Gareth Bale, who entered as a substitute only two minutes prior.

jayrigdon5: Bale replays Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool https://t.co/02qjCzsQN0 pic.twitter.com/28qorlMd85 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) May 26, 2018

He scored again 19 minutes later on an attempt Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius would certainly like to try again.

Bale fired a shot from maybe 35 yards away that somehow slipped through Karius’s hands and into the net. The final score silenced a Liverpool comeback attempt that looked promising.

The Reds had tied the match at 1 on a well-executed corner kick nine minutes before Bale’s first goal.

But four minutes before that score, Real’s Karim Benzema blocked a clearing attempt from Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius that trickled into the net.

train31: This is still surreal. Worst goal conceded you’ll see in a long time. Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool https://t.co/omwZ87PHBr pic.twitter.com/8rbUlRrexT — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) May 26, 2018

It all happened without two of the match’s brightest stars on the pitch.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who has scored a staggering and world-best 44 goals this season, left the match in the 30th minute with a shoulder injury after a rough tackle from Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.

jayrigdon5: Salah injured Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool https://t.co/YKrSzZtR1m pic.twitter.com/l07PHmFPIW — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) May 26, 2018

Salah’s season has made him a hero among Arab and African soccer fans, and led Liverpool loyalists to literally sing his praises as he bows in prayer after goals.

“If he scores another few, then I’ll be Muslim too!” goes one popular refrain.

“Running down the wing! Egyptian king!” goes another.

Salah’s departure from the pitch in tears rattled the rest of the Liverpool side, which was on the attack with their star forward in the match. But five minutes later, Real Madrid defenseman Dani Carvajal left the match with a leg injury after an ill-fated back-heel pass.

The injuries are even more concerning because they come a week before the World Cup is set to begin.

