American mixed martial arts fighter Jeff Monson was granted citizenship by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Monson, a Minnesota native and former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, applied for Russian citizenship in 2016 after stating he had “the Russian soul.” Known in the ring as “The Snowman,” Monson lauded the nation’s “culture of social responsibility” and “humanness” in a 2016 essay for Newsweek, traits that he said were borne of the nation’s communist past.

“I felt deep down right away that this is my home — the one place I feel at peace with myself and my surroundings,” he wrote.

Later that year he obtained ceremonial passports from Kremlin-aligned proto-states, the Luhansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine and the Republic of Abkhazia in western Georgia.

“He’s a fairly famous person in the sporting world and is famous in his discipline across the world,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters onTuesday, when asked why Putin had agreed to grant Monson Russian citizenship, according to Reuters.

Monson is the latest celebrity to be granted Russian citizenship in recent years. French actor Gerard Depardieu, U.S. boxer Roy Jones Jr, and Hollywood actor and producer Steven Seagal have all declared Russian allegiance.

Russian law allows the president to grant citizenship to foreigners “in recognition of their achievements or services to the country,” according to Russian government-funded news site RT.

Monson, 47, grew up in Washington state to a father in the United States military and a mother who was a nurse, he wrote in Newsweek. He became a vocal critic of American foreign policy in the late 1990s after his professional fighting career began to take off internationally. For years, he showed off tattoos of a hammer and sickle and of one man shooting another labeled with the word “capitalism” during his fights.

“I saw the poverty kids are still forced to endure in places like Brazil; to me, this was unjustifiable given the huge military budgets of superpowers like America, which should lead by example, give more and defend less,” he wrote. “These awakenings became a cornerstone of my belief in communism and that the world must do away with class hierarchy and institutions that promote inequality. In short, when I first visited Russia in 2011, it was with a very open mind.”

Putin watched Monson fight in 2011, later calling the heavyweight to tell him “you might be an American but you have the Russian spirit, because the Russians never give up,” Monson told NBC News.

I had the honor yesterday to become the first American to receive citizenship in the LPR @RT_com @kprf @Yushchenko_A pic.twitter.com/zzzpCLp4zT — Jeff Monson (@JeffMonson) September 11, 2016

Monson’s public statements moved from anti-American to pro-Kremlin and even pro-Soviet. Even before initiating his nationality change, he entered the ring to the Soviet national anthem, according to the government-owned TASS news service, which first announced his new citizenship status. He began celebrating Russian national holidays with fans and spent time with high-ranking Russian officials connected to the nation’s MMA ranks.

The former UFC fighter has competed in a variety of fighting promotions, in both heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions.

