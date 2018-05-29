

In three career games against the Seahawks, Brandon Marshall had 15 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Brandon Marshall is hoping to finally make it to the playoffs. The Seahawks are likely just hoping the veteran wide receiver has something left in the tank.

Marshall is headed to Seattle, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal Tuesday that could reach a maximum of $2 million if he hits incentives (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter). The 34-year-old receiver is coming off a single, disappointing season with the Giants, in which he produced little before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall) on May 29, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Seattle will become the sixth NFL stop for Marshall, who began his career in Denver before stints in Miami and Chicago, as well as with the Giants’ MetLife Stadium neighbor, the Jets. It was with the latter squad that the six-time Pro Bowler had his most recent season as a top performer, catching 109 passes for 1,502 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns for the Jets in 2015.

Marshall was far less effective the following season, then failed to emerge for the Giants, displaying an inability to separate from coverage that may have reflected a rapidly approaching end of his career. However, playing with a top-notch quarterback in Seattle, Russell Wilson, could help Marshall stage a revival, and the team could use even a lesser version of his former self.

Brandon Marshall has had 1,000-yard seasons with six different head coaches: Mike Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, Tony Sparano, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, Todd Bowles



And five different QBs: Jay Cutler (on Broncos and Bears), Matt Moore, Kyle Orton, Chad Henne, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) May 29, 2018

With Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson departing in the offseason, the Seahawks lost their second- and fourth-leading receivers from 2017, and at 6-4, Marshall could potentially replace Graham as an end zone target for Wilson. Seattle brought back Doug Baldwin, its top pass-catcher in each of the past four seasons, and Tyler Lockett, a speedster slated for a big role, but it has reason to possibly want some veteran depth behind them.

Behind Baldwin and Lockett are Jaron Brown, another free agency acquisition who never had more than 31 receptions in any of his five seasons with the Cardinals, and Amara Darboh, a third-round pick last year who had eight catches as a rookie. Others on the depth chart include: Marcus Johnson, a 23-year-old with five career receptions; David Moore, a seventh-round pick last year; Damore’ea Stringfellow, a 2017 undrafted free agent yet to play an NFL snap; and Keenan Reynolds, a former Navy quarterback also yet to see regular season action in the NFL.

The #Seahawks have to replace 101 catches for 1,223 yards and 16 touchdowns on 178 targets from last year with Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson gone. Not a bad landing spot for Brandon Marshall if he has anything left at 34. — Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) May 29, 2018

Schefter noted Tuesday that Marshall’s low-cost signing could “help set” the market for veteran free agent wide receivers, which might not be good news for former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, who reportedly turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Ravens in hopes of landing a more lucrative one-year pact. Other players of note at that position still looking for employment include Jeremy Maclin, Michael Floyd and Marshall’s former teammate on the Jets, Eric Decker.

With the 2015 Jets, Marshall came agonizingly close to making the playoffs for the first time, but the team lost a do-or-die Week 17 game to miss the postseason despite a 10-6 record. Now entering his 13th NFL season, the Central Florida product will try to help the Seahawks return to the playoffs, as the team missed out last season for the first time since 2011.

