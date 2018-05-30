A fire broke out at Citi Field on Wednesday, and after the New York Fire Department stated that it was in a “display case” and was under control, the Mets offered more details, saying that the conflagration “was in a contained area” at the stadium’s Jackie Robinson Rotunda and was “extinguished by the fire suppression system prior to the arrival of the fire department.”

In other words, no, it was not a dumpster fire, as a number of Internet jokesters immediately claimed.

It was, however, pretty noticeable, as videos showed:

Unsure what happened but I heard a loud blast at Citi Field and then saw smoke and this fire. Hoping for everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/I3w1YWjfVn — Daniel Mosher (@DanielMosherNY) May 30, 2018

Of course, “dumpster fire” was what immediately came to mind for many observers Wednesday, given the Mets’ recent struggles. After getting off to a surprisingly red-hot 11-1 start, the team has gone 15-25 while blowing numerous late leads, and it is beset with injuries, a situation all too familiar to its fans.

Add in seven losing seasons in the past nine years for the Mets (while overlooking their 2015 World Series appearance), and the news of a fire at Citi Field brought these kinds of reactions:

That narrative doesn’t seem entirely fair, as the Mets began Wednesday as a perfectly middle-of-the-road squad, at 26-26. However, their fans could be forgiven for looking at the glass as half-empty, given some unhappy developments, including:

Losses in 17 of the Mets’ past 26 games, and in seven of their past nine.

A 27th-place showing among MLB teams in runs scored during May.

A 13th-place showing among National League squads in team ERA this month.

Disabled list appearances for 16 players this season, including the likes of Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, Todd Frazier and Jacob DeGrom.

An announcement Tuesday that star pitcher Noah Syndergaard was going on the DL with a finger injury, followed by starter Steven Matz leaving that night’s game early with his own finger injury.

That’s not even mentioning the ongoing ineffectiveness of Matt Harvey, which led to the former ace getting traded to the Cincinnati Reds earlier this month for catcher Devin Mesoraco. The Mets needed Mesoraco because both of their catchers to start the season, Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki, had suffered severe injuries, with the oft-hurt d’Arnaud going out for the season in early April with a ligament tear in his throwing elbow.

So, yeah, things haven’t exactly been on an upswing for the Mets. Thus Wednesday’s incident — in which no one was hurt, according to the team — had the Internet not only thinking of dumpsters, but of another popular meme, one involving the acutely misguided phrase, “This is fine.”

Live look at the Mets roster and current facilities: pic.twitter.com/Q0nkcvgOlf — Charlie Borges Jr (@CarlosMontoya71) May 30, 2018

Citi field catching on fire is the perfect symbolism for this season pic.twitter.com/2tDDR3hFAR — Pitch Plz (@caitlinmarie721) May 30, 2018

