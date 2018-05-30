

The caps, like those worn by Draymond Green, actually say “NBA Finals.” (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

When the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors wrapped up their conference finals series, they did what any team heading to the championship round would do: They put on specially designed caps and shirts commemorating the moment.

The $34 New Era caps, emblazoned with the words “2018 NBA FINALS,” bore the NBA logo in the upper left corner and each team’s logo in the lower right. There was just one problem: The placement of the team logo obscured part of the “NBA” text, which left some people pointing out that the hats seemed to be promoting the “2018 NRA FINALS.” The National Rifle Association Finals? National Recovery Administration Finals? National Restaurant Association Finals?

Let’s take a closer look.

“Somebody at the @NBA really dropped the ball with these hats,” one Twitter user wrote. “Does anyone else see 2018 NRA Finals? Decrease the font, and make sure it clearly says NBA, guys.”

Another pointed out that the Cavs do “have the greatest gunslinger” in the league.

Cavs and warriors about to play in the greatest shoot off in history, the NRA finals, and cavs got the greatest gun slinger of the League in Lebron 😭 #Cavs #NBAFinals #Warriors pic.twitter.com/9rKIwjTjI7 — Chris galaska (@galaska_chris) May 29, 2018

One user praised the manufacturer for figuring out how to design hats that could quickly be changed to show the winner.

Looks like the @NBA was smart to make generic Finals hats. All they had to do now is glue on the winning team's patch. Only problem is that it looks like 2018 NRA Finals lol. #NRA #LeBron pic.twitter.com/iOayXOTUCv — William Weske (@WilliamWeske) May 28, 2018

Others felt it was much ado about nothing.

Oh look, another concocted "cause" for the snowflakes to protest about. Pathetic. Weak. Shameful. — Nasir Safdar (@nasirstkn) May 29, 2018

If anyone on the left wants another example of why it’s growing increasingly harder to side with anything they say, search Twitter for people furious that these new NBA Finals hats *apparently* say “NRA Finals,” as if that were actually anything. pic.twitter.com/XtHEz5xcKm — asst mgr at space force™️ (@rjlawson07) May 29, 2018

New Era representatives haven’t responded to a request for comment, and one Facebook user shrugged off the whole conversation, writing on the page for San Francisco’s KRON, “Next week it’ll say 2018 NRA Champs!”

We all cant wait for this years #NRAFinals pic.twitter.com/9ZWs54BswS — Brett Swartz (@Swartzy16) May 29, 2018

