

Not everyone was giving LeBron James’s outfit short shrift … but most were, it seemed. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

LeBron James has outfitted his Cleveland Cavaliers in suits that they have worn to almost every road playoff game this year. With an NBA Finals showdown against the Golden State Warriors starting Thursday in Oakland, that recent habit wasn’t about to change. But this time, something was different.

LeBron and Jordan Clarkson arrived at Oracle wearing suit shorts 😮#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/aPe85moiND — The Ringer (@ringer) May 31, 2018

Yup, that was James, looking very businesslike, except for perhaps trying too hard to remind us that Thursday marked just the first leg of the Finals. Wait, wasn’t Karl Malone the NBA star who was known as “The Mailman”?

Actually, the comparison that most came to mind, if the resultant Twitter frenzy was any indication, was Angus Young of AC/DC. So who wore it better?

For Those About To Rock... pic.twitter.com/2Q4wfCqQ2V — Jerry Ramsey (@TVsJerry) June 1, 2018

There's only one man in history who can pull off the suit/shorts combo and it ain't LeBron. pic.twitter.com/2HrPD5h3pN — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 31, 2018

A few observers were reminded of Jack Black from “School of Rock” and Bart Simpson.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/XBNUQoa4Lg — Kyle Smith (@2ksmith) June 1, 2018

Some pointed out that James’s care in putting together his ensemble, which included a $41,000 bag, didn’t appear to extend to making sure his socks matched. Others were more perturbed at the height of the socks.

LeBron come on man, match your socks. Cause I love the style 👌 pic.twitter.com/0LCV5ucYdc — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) June 1, 2018

Why does Lebron have one beetle juice sock on https://t.co/Fhm9v18hHl — kang 👎 (@jaycaspiankang) June 1, 2018

LeBron you’re a 🐐 and all but I’m gonna have to pass on the suit with shorts and the high socks.... pic.twitter.com/Mvc2oLxywc — Katy Winge (@katywinge) June 1, 2018

As the one woman on earth who likes the short suit .... thank u lebron but please wear no show socks — very good basketball praxis (@qclostridium) June 1, 2018

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was moved to comment on James’s outfit, joking at a pregame news conference that no one could see his own shorts because he was standing behind a podium. “LeBron defines fashion,” Silver told reporters. “If LeBron is wearing shorts, it must be in.”

Kerr says he'll comment on LeBron's shorts suit after the game ... "if we win ..." — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) May 31, 2018

Ty Lue on LeBron's shorts suit: "No comment." — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) May 31, 2018

While some were complimentary of James’s look, most seemed to be of the opinion that the Cavs star had taken an “L” before Game 1 even began. Cleveland is, in fact, widely anticipated to lose to Golden State, with more than a few predicting a sweep or a five-game series at best, and the pregame attire only gave further ammunition to those expecting to see James and his squad get cut off at the knees.

