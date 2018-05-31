

Pete Carroll is espousing a “New Empathy.” (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

In a quest to expose his staff to a broad range of opinions and experiences, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll earlier this month invited Jordan Peterson, the best-selling author and controversial professor, to speak to his coaching staff.

Peterson, a University of Toronto professor of psychology who espouses, among other things, a patriarchal society, was a controversial choice, but then Carroll has never shied from controversy. (He became a celebrity among 9/11 truthers, among other things.) Carroll praised Peterson as a “very thought-provoking individual,” and evidently some of Carroll’s own thoughts were provoked. How else to explain a lengthy essay published Thursday about how “we are living in the midst of a cultural transformation”?

Carroll issued a plea for a “New Empathy” in an age when people are “drawn to distraction by our screens,” and lamented that “our leaders have fostered a dialogue of discord and division, resulting in an elevation of this discontent. We have witnessed perspectives that have communicated a contempt, perhaps even a hatred, that has always existed but had remained somewhat dormant to our distracted senses.”

Carroll sees the “New Empathy” leading to a cultural transformation. He writes, in part:

It won’t be easy, and of course, resistance is to be expected. There will be many unable to agree that we are even in need of a New Empathy. But can’t we all agree that people caring for people in need is a simple place to start? Please consider living out a renewed commitment to empathy. Make a conscious effort to listen, to understand, to care — to build bridges instead of building walls. Be a part of the change by moving toward a new caring for others. Help create a culture of New Empathy — one day at a time, one person at a time. It is not too dramatic to say that there is a revolution of social awareness on our current horizon. And it seems we could miss it by burying our heads in the sands of complacency and delusion.

We are living in the midst of a cultural transformation.As we find ourselves speeding across a landscape driven by… Posted by Pete Carroll on Thursday, May 31, 2018

Peterson’s appearance before Seattle’s staff did not go unnoticed and, when asked by reporters, Carroll explained that Peterson’s message was one of “personal growth.” He added that Peterson “talked about perspective and life and working together and helping each other find our best, things that really rang true to us around here.”

A recent New York Times profile noted that Peterson’s message is that “there’s no shame in looking backward to a model of how the world should be arranged. Look back to the 1950s, he says — and back even further.” His book, “12 Rules for Life,” was published in January and has sold more than 1.1 million copies. He earns over $80,000 a month on donations to his YouTube channel, the Times reported, and his online personality tests and self-improvement writing exercises are also popular.

His message might appear awkward for the NFL, which has dealt with both a domestic violence crisis and a spate of stories about the treatment of NFL cheerleaders in recent years. Carroll admitted that there are “varying opinions” when it comes to Peterson, but he doesn’t shy from those.

“It happened to be an opportunity — I had heard about Jordan’s work and some of his perspectives. He was speaking here in town and we had an opportunity to get him to come by. He is a very thought-provoking individual. His psychology background, his mentality, his approach is an amazing perspective that he has created and he’s created a following,” he said. “I just wanted to know what I could share with our people in terms of our personal growth and organizational growth and see if something could come of that with the opportunity that was presented. He did a marvelous job in visiting with us.”

