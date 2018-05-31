

Zinedine Zidane listens to the questions of journalists during a news conference in Madrid on Thursday. (AP Photo/Borja B. Hojas)

Less than a week after his club captured a historic third consecutive European championship, Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane announced he’s leaving the team, sending Spain’s top side searching for its fourth manager in five years.

Since taking over for Rafael Benitez in January 2016, Zidane led Real to a 105-16-28 record in 149 matches, including a La Liga championship and the three UEFA Champions League titles. Real beat Liverpool, 3-1, last week for its most recent banner.

Zidane, 45, said at a surprise news conference that he was not tired of coaching, but “it would have been difficult for me to win again next year.”

He said he is not interested in coaching again in the near future.

“The players need a change, I want to thank them, too, as in the end they are the ones who fight on the pitch,” he added. “This is a demanding club, not easy for them, with this great history. We always want more from the players, and a moment comes when I cannot ask them for more. They need another voice to return to winning again.”

“I want to end with Real Madrid when everything is going well,” he concluded. “I did it as a player, and now again as a coach. This the right moment to end things well.”

Real stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both voiced doubts about their futures with “Los Blancos” since the Champions League match. Bale, who scored a sparkling, game-winning bicycle goal, was reportedly upset he was brought into the match as a substitute.

jayrigdon5: Bale replays Fox UEFA Champions League Soccer: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool https://t.co/02qjCzsQN0 pic.twitter.com/28qorlMd85 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) May 26, 2018

Ronaldo has long been thought to be seeking a larger contract once his deal with Real expired at the end of the season.

Zidane said in February he would consider leaving the club where he played from 2001 to 2006 if “there is nothing more to give.”

Real president Florentino Perez told reporters it was not his decision for Zidane to leave the club and that he asked the Frenchman affectionately known as “Zizou” to stay on.



Real Madrid’s players toss Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid after Real Madrid won its third Champions League title in a row. (AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS)

“It is an unexpected decision,” Perez said. “I loved him as a player, and coach, and wanted him always at my side. But when he takes a decision the only thing we can do is respect it.

“I would have liked to convince him, but I know how he is, so the only thing I can do is offer my respect and acknowledgment, and tell him he will always be welcome here at his home.”

Zidane’s playing retirement from Real was equally surprising. He left professional soccer at age 33 after the World Cup — in which he was infamously sent off in the final for head butting Italy’s Marco Materazzi — with a year left on his club contract.

More from The Post:

‘More than ordinary baseball’: The inspiration for ‘A League of Their Own’ turns 75

Usain Bolt training with professional soccer team in Norway: ‘I might get picked up’

Can the Baltimore Ravens win back fans with cheaper stadium food?

Want a free Cavs jersey? Just retweet this Browns player (and hope for an NBA upset).

The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet for the fourth straight year in the NBA Finals