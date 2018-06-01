A Georgia high school football player who takes medically prescribed cannabis oil to treat epilepsy was denied a spot on the Auburn football team after coaches told his family the medication violated NCAA rules.

C.J. Harris, a defensive back and linebacker at Warner Robins High School, had his first seizure as a seventh grader in 2013 and didn’t have another until three years later, when he was in high school, he told the Macon Telegraph in May. But when the episodes returned, he’d sometimes have multiple seizures each month.

Doctors prescribed Keppra, an anticonvulsion medicine, but the substance made Harris irritable and a missed dose could result in more episodes. Harris soon switched to cannabis oil, which he squirts beneath his tongue with a syringe and waits for it to dissolve. He takes a dose every six hours. He hasn’t had a seizure since, he told the Telegraph.

The substance is legal in Georgia for patients on a state registry. It is also legal in Alabama, where Auburn is located. But the NCAA bans consumption of marijuana or THC, the plant’s active chemical, and does not have a medical exemption for the substance, which it classifies in its drug-testing handbook as an “illicit drug.”

“You’re taking something away from a kid who’s worked so hard in his life to get there,” Curtis Harris, the player’s father, told TV station WGXA. “And you’re just taking it away because he’s taking a medication that’s helping with his disability.”

When reached by The Washington Post, the family said it was considering legal options and declined an interview.

Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said Harris’s medication was not what caused the football team to withdraw the roster invitation. Harris was set to be a “preferred” walk-on, a term for nonscholarship players who are considered talented enough to compete for playing time.

“He wasn’t cleared by our medical staff. That was really the bottom line,” Malzahn told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer. “It didn’t have anything to do with anything else like some people reported.”

But Warner Robins Coach Mike Chastain told The Post that Harris’s epilepsy diagnosis was not a concern during his senior season. He said Harris, who also played running back, was cleared to play by his family physician, and his medical paperwork was in order.

“Any time you have a situation like that, you got to be concerned about it, but I never, not one time, saw anything close to him having any sort of episode or health problem,” he said. “When you get that paperwork in, you’re a little concerned, but I never had any problems with him at all.”

Harris told WGXA that he is still interested in playing college football and is looking into alternative medical treatments, as well as at junior colleges and NAIA schools where his medication would not violate drug-consumption rules.

