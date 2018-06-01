

LeBron James does not remind Freddie Mitchell of Donovan McNabb. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

LeBron James had Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith’s back after Smith’s much–discussed blunder at the end of regulation in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

“We got to move on,” James told reporters, per ESPN. “This game is over and done with. We had opportunities. I would never give up on J.R. That’s not my M.O. I don’t give up on any of my players, any of my teammates, so I don’t think that even needs to be said.”

[J.R. Smith’s greatest hits: Was NBA Finals Game 1 his magnum oop-us?]

Such support apparently was not a hallmark of the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker rooms of the early 21st century, at least according to former wide receiver Freddie Mitchell, who used the occasion of Smith’s momentary lapse of reason to remind everyone that he’s still mad at Donovan McNabb, his former quarterback.

I gotta respect @KingJames for standing up for his teammate. McNabb would never do that for me. @espn — Freddie Mitchell (@FMitchell84) June 1, 2018

Mitchell, who played four years with McNabb in Philly and is pretty much only known for the fourth-and-26 catch he made late in the Eagles’ division playoff win over the Packers in January 2004, likes to remind everyone of his feud with McNabb from time to time. Mitchell was serving a 37-month prison sentence for federal tax fraud in 2015 when McNabb was arrested on DUI charges in Arizona. His reaction?

“Tell him we got a cot in here for him,” he told a Philadelphia radio host in 2016, adding that he went to great lengths to get on McNabb’s good side, even offering to babysit his children.

Last year, Mitchell got in a few more shots at McNabb in a Twitter chat with, of all people, former Phillies center fielder Lenny Dykstra.