Game 1 of the NBA Finals provided a ton of talking points, from LeBron James’s brilliant performance to a very questionable reversal of a charge he drew on Kevin Durant, not to mention late-game testiness between James and Stephen Curry, as well as between Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green.

However, every discussion of the Warriors’ 124-114 overtime win Thursday over the Cavaliers will have to include J.R. Smith’s stunning gaffe at the end of regulation. With just seconds left, Cleveland’s mercurial swingman grabbed a key offensive rebound but dribbled away from the basket and threw a pass as time expired, apparently unaware that the score was tied, as opposed to the Cavs having the lead.

The play that decided Game 1. pic.twitter.com/e1UeOv57Rn — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2018

The brain cramp would ultimately go a long way toward Cleveland losing the game, and James immediately displayed utter exasperation toward Smith. Meanwhile, a host of NBA players watching from afar expressed their own incredulity, sharing on social media reactions that ranged from shocked to, well, showing why the face-palm emoji was created.

🤦🏿‍♂️ — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) June 1, 2018

JR 🤦🏿‍♂️..oh my 😂😂 — Jabari Bird (@Jabari_Bird) June 1, 2018

JR what are you doing.!!!!!!! — Brice Johnson (@bjohnson_23) June 1, 2018

Wow JR... — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 1, 2018

What is swish going man omg — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) June 1, 2018

Yo really JR come on bro! — Kenneth Faried (@KennethFaried35) June 1, 2018

R u kidding me 😂😱 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 1, 2018

“HE DIDNT KNOW THE SCORE! IS THIS REAL LIFE!?!?!?” tweeted Kings forward, and all-caps enthusiast, Jack Cooley. “Did he think they were up one?????” Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki asked of Smith.

Indeed, replays appeared to show Smith, known for not always being the most focused NBA player, saying, “I thought we were up.” Meanwhile, the reaction by James, whose 51-point outing went for naught, instantly became a meme in its own right.

He didn’t know the score 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 1, 2018

LMAOOOOO “I thought we were up 2” — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) June 1, 2018

Bron so mad at cuz 😂😂😂😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 1, 2018

Some players quickly nominated Smith for the next episode of “Shaqtin’ a Fool,” a roundup of blunders by NBA players hosted by TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal. Past “Shaqtin’” appearances by Smith have included him taking a moment to greet Milwaukee’s Jason Terry at the Bucks’ bench, while the man he was supposed to guard, Tony Snell, waltzed unopposed to the basket for an all-too-easy dunk.

J.R. needs to be on Shaqtin a fool....😂😂😂😂😂 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) June 1, 2018

He’s really tryna take that Shaqtin A fool MVP from me lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

Naturally, as shown above, NBA players were not the only ones reacting to Smith’s moment of confusion. As the Nets’ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson wryly noted, it was a lock to generate all sorts of online merriment.

JR JR JR just wait on the memes...... 3.2.1 😭😭😭 good game tho — R.HollisJefferson (@IAmCHAP24) June 1, 2018

Instant replay of JR Smith and LeBron in the closing seconds of regulation. pic.twitter.com/8qYCv7mBQf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2018

“go to your room and think about what you’ve done” pic.twitter.com/779n824JMj — Danny (@recordsANDradio) June 1, 2018

When you leave all the doors open but your dog poops in the house anyway pic.twitter.com/LY8u7CqQzJ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 1, 2018

“You had FIVE burner accounts and didn’t think The Ringer would find out?” pic.twitter.com/kEV0NvEKqC — Jawn Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) June 1, 2018

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

Hey, at least this time, Smith didn’t throw a bowl of soup at anyone.

