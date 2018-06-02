

Brittany Lincicome checks in at No. 32 in the women’s world rankings. (Butch Dill/Associated Press)

Eight-time LPGA Tour winner Brittany Lincicome will use a sponsor’s exemption to compete in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship next month, tournament officials announced Friday.

Lincicome, 32, will become the fifth woman to compete in a PGA Tour event, joining Michelle Wie, Annika Sorenstam, Babe Zaharias and Suzy Whaley.

“I think we’ll go into it having fun and try not to put too much pressure on myself,” Lincicome said Friday before her second round at the U.S. Women’s Open. “Obviously it’s a whole different ballgame. I’m not trying to compete with the guys or prove anything. I’ve always thought it would be cool to go try.”

Through three rounds at the major in Shoal Creek, Ala., she is 1 over par.

Lincicome also said Friday that she likes her chances to be competitive at the men’s event, set for July 19-22 in Nicholasville, Ky.

“The golf course sounds like it’s pretty wide open. It’s going to be obviously pretty far, but that’s nothing I don’t think I can’t handle,” she said. “There’s only positives. If I play well, great. If I don’t play well, it’s still going to be a cool week. Hopefully a lot of people come out and follow and cheer for me, because I’ll need a little extra support that week.”

Sponsor’s exemptions are reserved tournament berths controlled by title sponsors. They are often used to attract celebrities or high-profile competitors who otherwise would not have qualified for the event. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and country music singer Jake Owen have played in tour events this year through sponsor’s exemptions.

Lincicome has played in men’s tournaments before, using mini-tour events as tuneups for LPGA competition. She ranks 32nd in the women’s world rankings.

