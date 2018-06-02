

Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup kit sold out at retail stores and online after it went up for sale Saturday. (Nike)

The World Cup’s most anticipated uniform was finally available for purchase — and now it’s not.

Nigeria’s “Naija” kit has been a pop-culture phenomenon since Nike released the design in February and began accepting preorders. But the jersey wound up even more popular than the company could have imagined.

Three million preorders for the $90 shirts came in, and Nike stores sold out their retail inventories Friday.

Customers lined up for blocks in Nigeria’s capital of Lagos as well as in London to purchase the kits, which have become as much of a fashion statement as a way to support the Super Eagles in this month’s World Cup.

"We are so fly, you can't blame us," say Nigerian football fans as the World Cup jersey sells out in minutes. pic.twitter.com/aOAwsNUe0L — CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) June 1, 2018

he queue of people waiting to get their hands on the New Nigeria Jersey today. Watch my report tonight at 1730gmt on BBC Focus On Africa #Nigeria #SuperEagles #Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/UsyxaKxb64 — okwoche (@okwoche) June 1, 2018

The kits are modeled after those worn by Nigeria’s revered 1994 team and feature the zigzag design meant to mimic an eagle’s wings.

“Naija,” the name of the collection and the word stamped across the front of one of the kits, is a patriotic slang term among the nation’s youth. It can be literally translated to mean “the new Nigeria” and often is a moniker for the fast and fun life of Nigeria’s middle-class cosmopolitan younger generation.

Good luck getting your hands on one of these kits, though. Nike’s American online inventory is nearly sold out, too.

