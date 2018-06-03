Tune in to @WBAY in 10 minutes for full video and a health update on #Packers LB @ClayMatthews52, who was hit in the face with a line drive at the team's charity softball game today pic.twitter.com/HJ51ondLFm — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 2, 2018

This isn’t going to make NFL teams any more comfortable when their players participate in other sports no matter how much fun they’re having or how worthy the cause they may be supporting.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, pitching in the team’s annual softball game, took a line drive to the face Saturday afternoon on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ field in Appleton, Wis. The sound was frightening and so was the sight as Matthews immediately went to the ground, then quickly left the field with his glove covering his face.

Matthews headed straight for a hospital and later tweeted, “I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides.”

Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes. I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) June 2, 2018

Matthews acknowledged that the injury, suffered on the drive by offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, “could have been much more serious,” as video clearly showed.

Matthews and Davante Adams were each coaching a side, with Adams taking over the game formerly organized by Jordy Nelson, who now is with the Raiders. The game continued after Matthews’s departure, with a batting practice pitcher’s net placed between the mound and the batter’s box.

“It was scary,” Adams said (via the Wisconsin State Journal). “You hear a little crack, and I didn’t know what it was. You never want to watch something like that unfold. He didn’t seem like he was doing too bad, but I know it definitely didn’t feel good.

“ … I know he was in a lot of pain and he was leaking [blood] a little bit. But a tough guy, because I would have still been on that ground right now. But we’re just going to pray for him and hope he feels better soon.”

Matthews, who had minor knee surgery this offseason, has not been participating in organized team activities, which resume Monday. The softball game, won by Matthews’s team on a walk-off home run by tight end Robert Tonyan, has been a Packers fixture since 1994 and benefits young Life, an organization that pairs adults with kids in need of guidance.

Read more from The Post:

A football recruit uses medical cannabis for epilepsy. He says it cost him a roster spot.

Brittany Lincicome will be the fifth woman to play in a PGA Tour event

These Nigeria World Cup jerseys sold out overseas after 3 million preorders