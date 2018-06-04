

The rosters are set. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

The 32 teams set to play in this year’s World Cup unveiled their official 23-man rosters on Monday.

If any of these players suffer a training injury that will keep them out of the World Cup, teams have until 24 hours before their first match to name a replacement. Once tournament play begins for each team, no replacements are allowed.

ARGENTINA

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Willy Caballero, Sergio Romero.

Defenders: Marcos Acuña, Cristian Ansaldi, Federico Fazio, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico.

Midfielders: Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso, Manuel Lanzini, Javier Mascherano, Maximiliano Meza, Cristian Pavon, Eduardo Salvio.

Forwards: Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain.

Noteworthy: Mauro Icardi, who tied as top goal-scorer in Serie A last season, was left off the roster.

AUSTRALIA

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Brad Jones, Danny Vukovic.

Defenders: Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Matthew Jurman, Aziz Behich, Mark Milligan, Milos Degenek, James Meredith.

Midfield: Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Massimo Luongo, Mile Jedinak, Dimitri Petratos, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Daniel Arzani.

Forwards: Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, Robbie Kruse.

Noteworthy: Maclaren ended up making the roster even though he was left off the the 26-man provisional roster set by Coach Bert van Marwijk. Only six players return from the Socceroos’ 2014 World Cup roster.

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Laurent Ciman, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Nacer Chadli.

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Adnan Januzaj.

Noteworthy: You counted correctly: There are 24 names listed above. That’s because Kompany, who also missed Euro 2016 with injury, suffered a muscle injury Saturday in a friendly against Portugal. Coach Roberto Martinez said the Manchester City captain will have to be fully recovered by June 17, the day before the Red Devils’ opener against Panama, or else he’ll be removed for Ciman.

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio.

Defenders: Miranda, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Geromel, Marcelo, Fagner, Danilo, Filipe Luis.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Fred.

Forwards: Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Firmino, Taison, Douglas Costa.

Noteworthy: There were few surprises in Coach Tite’s final roster, which was announced in mid-May.

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Jose Fernando Cuadrado.

Defenders: Cristian Zapata, Davinson Sanchez, Santiago Arias, Oscar Murillo, Frank Fabra, Johan Mojica, Yerry Mina.

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios, Carlos Sanchez, Jefferson Lerma, Jose Izquierdo, James Rodriguez, Abel Aguilar, Mateus Uribe, Juan Fernando Quintero, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Miguel Borja, Carlos Bacca, Luis Muriel.

Noteworthy: Zapata made the cut despite playing in only 12 games for AC Milan this past season.

COSTA RICA

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Patrick Pemberton, Leonel Moreira.

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa, Ian Smith, Ronald Matarrita, Bryan Oviedo, Oscar Duarte, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, Johnny Acosta.

Midfielders: David Guzman, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Randall Azofeifa, Rodney Wallace, Bryan Ruiz, Daniel Colindres, Christian Bolanos.

Forwards: Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell, Marco Urena.

Noteworthy: The Ticos feature six players from Major League Soccer plus a few more that have passed through the U.S. pro league.

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic, Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic.

Defenders: Vedran Corluka, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko, Josip Pivaric, Tin Jedvaj, Duje Caleta-Car.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic, Milan Badelj, Marcelo Brozovic, Filip Bradaric.

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Nikola Kalinic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic.

Noteworthy: Defender Matej Mitovic was the unlucky player left off from the 24-man provisional roster. He hasn’t played for his Belgian club team since April.

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Frederik Ronnow, Jonas Lossl, Kasper Schmeichel.

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Henrik Dalsgaard, Jannik Vestergaard, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jonas Knudsen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer.

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone, Lukas Lerager, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Thomas Delaney, Willian Kvist.

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite, Nicolai Jorgensen, Pione Sisto, Viktor Fischer, Yussuf Yurary Poulsen.

Noteworthy: Striker Nicklas Bendtner was left off because of a groin injury.

EGYPT

Goalkeepers: Essam el Hadary, Sherif Ekramy, Mohamed el Shennawy

Defenders: Saad Samir, Ahmed Hegazi, Omar Gaber, Ali Gabr, Mohamed Abdel Shafy, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fathy, Mahmoud Hamdy, Ahmed el Mohamady.

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Mohamed el Neny, Tarek Hamed, Abdullah el Said, Mahmoud Hassan, Amr Warda, Mahmoud Abdel Razek, Ramadan Sobhy.

Forwards: Mahmoud Abdel Monem, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah.

Noteworthy: Salah has made the final 23, unsurprisingly, even though his shoulder injury is expected to keep him out of the Pharaohs’ opener. Ahmed “Koka” Mahgoub was left off the roster, however.

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ashley Young, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Kieran Trippier.

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck.

Noteworthy: Welbeck is heading to Russia even after a lackluster season at Arsenal.

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Alphone Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Benjamin Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Adil Rami, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane.

Midfielders: Blaise Matuidi, N’Golo Kante, Steven N’Zonzi, Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso.

Forwards: Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir, Florian Thauvin, Ousmane Dembele.

Noteworthy: The 23 players on the provisional roster in mid-May all survived the final culling.

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp.

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Joshua Kimmich, Jonas Hector, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Marvin Plattenhardt.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira, Thomas Mueller, Sebastian Rudy, Marco Reus, Leon Goretzka, Julian Draxler, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Brandt.

Forwards: Timo Werner, Mario Gomez.

Noteworthy: No Leroy Sane for Germany, even after the Manchester City forward was named Premier League young player of the year.

ICELAND

Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson, Runar Runarsson, Frederik Schram.

Defenders: Kari Arnason, Holmar Eyjolfsson, Rurik Gislason, Sverrir Ingason, Hordur Magnusson, Birkir Saevarsson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Ari Skulason.

Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason, Samuel Fridjonsson, Johann Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Olafur Skulason, Arnor Traustason.

Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson, Alfred Finnbogason, Albert Gudmundsson, Bjorn Sigurdarson.

Noteworthy: The squad that smited its way to the Euro 2016 quarterfinals is mostly back for the World Cup.

IRAN

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Rashid Mazaheri, Amir Abedzadeh.

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian, Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi, Roozbeh Cheshmi, Ehsan Haji Safi, Pejman Montazeri.

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi, Masoud Shojaei, Mehdi Torabi, Omid Ebrahimi, Vahid Amiri.

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun, Ashkan Dejagah, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Saman Ghoddos, Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Noteworthy: Dejagah played for his club team, Nottingham Forest in England, just once after joining in January.

JAPAN

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Kosuke Nakamura.

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Wataru Endo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Gotoku Sakai, Gen Shoji, Naomichi Ueda.

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe, Keisuke Honda, Takashi Inui, Shinji Kagawa, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Genki Haraguchi, Takashi Usami, Gaku Shibasaki, Ryota Oshima.

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki, Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto.

Noteworthy: Takuma Asano of Arsenal and Leeds United’s Yosuke Ideguchi were left off the squad.

MEXICO

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona, Alfredo Talavera, Guillermo Ochoa.

Defenders: Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes, Miguel Layun, Hector Moreno, Edson Alvarz, Jesus Gallardo.

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Giovani dos Santos, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado.

Forwards: Raul Jimenez, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Jesus Corona, Oribe Peralta, Javier Aquino, Hirving Lozano.

Noteworthy: Guardado, Reyes and Moreno all earned spots despite battling injuries that kept them out of Saturday’s friendly win over Scotland.

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui, Yassine Bounou, Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia, Romain Saiss, Manuel Da Costa, Nabil Dirar, Achraf Hakimi, Hamza Mendyl.

Midfielders: M’barek Boussoufa, Karim El Ahmadi, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Sofyan Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Faycal Fajr, Amine Harit.

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib, Aziz Bouhaddouz, Ayoub El Kaabi, Nordin Amrabat, Mehdi Carcela, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Noteworthy: Defender Badr Banoun, Morocco’s captain at the African Nations Championship, was left off the roster in favor of En-Nesyri.

NIGERIA

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho.

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Elderson Echiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi.

Midfielders: Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joel Obi.

Forwards: Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Simeon Nwankwo, Victor Moses.

Noteworthy: Nwankwo was selected despite only having one match of international experience, May 28 in a friendly against Congo.

PANAMA

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon, Jaime Penedo, Alex Rodriguez.

Defenders: Felipe Baloy, Harold Cummings, Eric Davis, Fidel Escobar, Adolfo Machado, Michael Murillo, Luis Ovalle, Roman Torres.

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas, Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Gómez, Valentin Pimentel, Alberto Quintero, Jose Luis Rodriguez.

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo, Ismael Diaz, Blas Perez, Luis Tejada, Gabriel Torres.

Noteworthy: Rodriguez is just 19 and made his national-team debut in late May against Northern Ireland.

PERU

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, Carlos Caceda, Jose Carvallo.

Defenders: Aldo Corzo, Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Miguel Araujo, Alberto Rodriguez, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco, Nilson Loyola.

Midfielders: Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotun, Paolo Hurtado, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Andy Polo, Wilder Cartagena.

Forwards: Andre Carrillo, Raul Ruidiaz, Jefferson Farfan, Paolo Guerrero.

Noteworthy: Midfielder Sergio Pena was cut to make room for Guerrero, the team captain who doping ban was temporarily lifted last week.

POLAND

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski, Lukasz Fabianski, Wojciech Szczesny.

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Thiago Cionek, Kamil Glik, Artur Jedrzejczyk, Michal Pazdan, Lukasz Piszczek.

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski, Jacek Goralski, Kamil Grosicki, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Rafal Kurzawa, Karol Linetty, Slawomir Peszko, Maciej Rybus, Piotr Zielinski.

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Lukasz Teodorczyk.

Noteworthy: Glik injured his shoulder in practice hours after Poland released its final roster. He would be replaced by Marcin Kaminski should his injury keep him out of any World Cup games.

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Beto, Rui Patricio.

Defenders: Bruno Alves, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias.

Midfielders: Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes, William Carvalho.

Forwards: Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma.

Noteworthy: Ronaldo and 12 other players who led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title are back.

RUSSIA

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev, Vladimir Gabulov, Andrey Lunev.

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Fyodor Kudryashov, Ilya Kutepov, Andrey Semyonov, Igor Smolnikov, Mario Fernandes, Sergei Ignashevich.

Midfielders: Yury Gazinsky, Alan Dzagoev, Alexander Golovin, Alexander Erokhin, Yury Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Samedov, Anton Miranchuk, Denis Cheryshev.

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Alexei Miranchuk, Fyodor Smolov.

Noteworthy: All but two players on the roster toil in the Russian professional league.

SAUDI ARABIA

Goalkeepers: Yasser al-Mosaileem, Abdullah al-Mayouf, Mohammed al-Owais.

Defenders: Mansour al-Harbi, Yasser al-Shahrani, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Motaz Hawsawi, Ali al-Bulayhi, Mohammed al-Burayk.

Midfielders: Abdulla Otayf, Salman al-Faraj, Mohammed Kanno, Abdullah al-Khaibari, Hussein al-Moqahwi, Abdulmalik al-Khaibari, Hattan Bahebri, Salem al-Dawsari, Taisir al-Jassim, Yahya al-Shehri, Fahad al-Muwallad.

Forwards: Mohannad Assiri, Mohammed al-Sahlawi.

Noteworthy: Apart from three players who were loaned out to Spanish clubs this past season, everyone here plays in Saudi Arabia’s pro league.

SENEGAL

Goalkeepers: Khadim Ndiaye, Abdoulaye Diallo, Alfred Gomis.

Defenders: Kara Mbodji, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Wague, Saliou Ciss, Youssouf Sabaly, Lamine Gassama.

Midfielders: Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Salif Sane, Cheikhou Kouyate, Cheikh N’Doye, Alfred Ndiaye.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Keita Balde, Ismaila Sarr, Diafra Sakho, Moussa Sow, Moussa Konate, Mame Diouf, Mbaye Niang.

Noteworthy: Forward Oumar Niasse (Everton) was left off the final roster.

SERBIA

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic, Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Dmitrovic.

Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov, Branislav Ivanovic, Dusko Tosic, Antonio Rukavina, Milos Veljkovic, Milan Rodic, Uros Spajic, Nikola Milenkovic.

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic, Luka Milivojevic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marko Grujic, Adem Ljajic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic, Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Radonjic.

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Aleksandar Prijovic, Luka Jovic.

Noteworthy: Central defender Matija Nastasic, a regular starter, was left off the roster because of a knee injury.

SOUTH KOREA

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Kim Jin-Hyeon, Cho Hyun-Woo.

Defenders: Kim Young-Gwon, Jang Hyun-Soo, Jung Seung-Hyun, Yun Yong-Sun, Oh Ban-Suk, Kim Min-Woo, Park Joo-Ho, Hong Chul, Go Yo-Han, Lee Yong.

Midfielders: Ki Sung-Yueng, Jung Woo-Young, Ju Se-Jong, Koo Ja-Cheol, Lee Jae-Sung, Lee Seung-Woo, Moon Seon-Min.

Forwards: Kim Shin-Wook, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan.

Noteworthy: Winger Lee Chung-Yong, a veteran of two World Cups, did not make the final squad after playing sparingly for Crystal Palace last season.

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, David Silva.

Forwards: Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Iago Aspas, Rodrigo, Diego Costa.

Noteworthy: Carvajal had to leave Real Madrid’s Champions League final in the first half because of injury but healed sufficiently to make Spain’s final roster.

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Defenders: Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson.

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz.

Forwards: Marcus Berg, John Guidetti, Ola Toivonen, Isaac Kiese Thelin.

Noteworthy: Jakob Johansson, who scored the goal that sent Sweden into the World Cup during European qualifying, will miss the tournament with a knee injury.

SWITZERLAND

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki, Yvon Mvogo, Yann Sommer.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Johan Djourou, Nico Elvedi, Michael Lang, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Jacques-Francois Moubandje, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer.

Midfielders: Valon Behrami, Blerim Dzemaili, Gelson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber.

Forwards: Josip Drmic, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic, Haris Seferovic.

Noteworthy: Nine of the 23 have at least 50 national-team appearances for Switzerland.

TUNISIA

Goalkeepers: Aymen Mathlouthi, Farouk Ben Mustapha, Mouez Hassen.

Defenders: Hamdi Nagguez, Dylan Bronn, Rami Bedoui, Yohan Benalouane, Syam Ben Youssef, Yassine Meriah, Oussama Haddadi, Ali Maaloul.

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Ghaylene Chalali, Ferjani Sassi, Ahmed Khalil, Saifeddine El Khaoui.

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Anice Badri, Bassem Srarfi, Wahbi Khazri, Naim Sliti, Saber Khalifa.

Noteworthy: Benalouane was named to the final roster even though he has only three matches of international experience.

URUGUAY

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva.

Defenders: Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela.

Midfielders: Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Luis Suarez, Cristhian Stuani.

Noteworthy: Midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro was left off the roster despite playing in the last two World Cups.

