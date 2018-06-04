

Draymond Green’s shorts are not visible here. (Kelley L. Cox/USA Today)

Think the Warriors are loose?

Before, during and after Game 2 of the NBA Finals they managed to have a little fun at the expense of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, over whom Golden State now has a 2-0 lead.

First, there was Draymond Green, who arrived at Oracle Arena wearing a suit with shorts that seemed to channel the look for which James was lampooned before Game 1. Au contraire, Green pointed out. “I started that trend a long time ago,” he told reporters Saturday. “Go check the pictures.”

Draymond Green showing the world that he, too, owns a shorts suit pic.twitter.com/G7ie9asu9q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 3, 2018

Draymond Green on LeBron James’s suit shorts: “I started that trend a long time ago. Go check the pictures.” pic.twitter.com/wd2ghShwLu — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 2, 2018

Sure enough. (There is, however, no truth to the rumor that Green delivered mail on a USPS route after the game.)

During the game, Smith, who sparked memes aplenty when he eschewed an attempt at a possible game-winning shot with the score tied and time expiring in regulation during Game 1, stepped up to the free throw line and Oracle Arena fans honored him with “MVP” chants for the heroics that helped deliver the series-opening win for the Warriors.

JR Smith is receiving MVP chants in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/M6y4VXwxPi — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2018

A tough but possibly correct crowd.

And then Warriors Coach Steve Kerr dropped the mic. After Game 1, James ended an exchange with a reporter by saying, “Be better tomorrow.”

Which prompted Kerr to walk off with: “By the way, I thought you guys were much better today. Good job.”

Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland.

