Police officers who used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown after a Jan. 26 parking violation were immediately concerned about community backlash, according to newly released video and images that show injuries Brown suffered in the late-night incident.

The city’s police department released body-camera and squad-car video last month that showed the arrest in progress; Commissioner Alfonso Morales announced at the time that officers had been disciplined. “As a human being, I am offended by what I saw on the video,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. ” … Mr. Brown deserves an apology and I’m very sorry the Milwaukee police treated him in the fashion he was treated in.”

New body camera video obtained by WISN-TV and published Sunday shows officers discussing the possibility that they could be accused of racism, and expressing concern about how their actions would be viewed in the community.

“If he makes a [expletive] complaint, it’s going to be a [expletive] media firestorm,” an officer says in the video. “And then any little [expletive] thing that goes wrong is going to be, ‘Ohhhh, the Milwaukee Police Department is all racist, blah, blah, blah.’”

Another officer adds, “We’re trying to protect ourselves.”

In the new video, an officer steps on Brown’s ankle after he is on the ground, prompting Brown to say: “You’re stepping on my ankle, for what?” The officer replies, “So you don’t kick us.”

Another officer asks if Brown plays for the Bucks and he replies, “What you think? I look familiar, don’t I?”

In another newly released video, an officer appears to tell a supervisor that “I need to go on the overtime board if I’m not already” and he can be heard singing, “Money, money, money, money, money!”

Later, after #SterlingBrown was loaded into an ambulance, video shows one officer calling a shift commander on the phone to request approval for overtime.



After a pause, the officer sang "money money" in the tune of the hit song from The O'Jays.https://t.co/LINzHiHwYy pic.twitter.com/gFCrQFiW5i — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) June 3, 2018

WISN also published photos that show injuries to Brown’s face and body.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard was arrested around 2 a.m. on Jan. 26, when an officer doing a business check at a Walgreens spotted a vehicle parked across two spots reserved for disabled drivers. Brown was initially arrested on a possible misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, but police officials did not refer the case to prosecutors after an internal review that included viewing the body camera footage. Speaking with reporters before a Bucks game later that day, Brown’s face appeared bruised and scratched, with Brown calling the injuries “a personal issue.”

[Milwaukee police release ‘disturbing’ video of Bucks player’s arrest]

The body-camera footage released last month shows an officer asking Brown, who was outside the store, to produce his license. The discussion between the officer and player quickly becomes tense with the officer saying, “These are simple questions, and you’re being all bad-a — to me.”

After @Bucks guard #SterlingBrown was taken down & shocked with a Taser, one officer stepped on his ankle, another relished in the overtime, and several seemed to realize the PR problem they had, additional body cam and squad car videos show. https://t.co/qz9R2fVAAw pic.twitter.com/plyJQPl8oI — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) June 3, 2018

Moments later, several more police cars arrive, some with lights flashing. The officer tells Brown that they are waiting for his partner, adding, “You had time to park across two lanes here, so we’re going to wait a little longer.”

As the body camera shows numerous patrol cars pulling up, the original officer says, “I just wanted one.” He speaks with a couple of other policemen, telling one, “Have a nice night,” before returning to Brown, who is shown speaking with other officers and appearing frustrated, saying, “I’m just asking you a question.”

An officer can be heard shortly thereafter yelling at Brown, “Take your hands out of your pockets, now!” He says that he has “stuff” in his pockets as several officers close in and take him to the ground, at which point one shouts, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” Brown can then be heard groaning as handcuffs are placed on him.

Video shows how officers continued to surround #SterlingBrown after he was on the ground handcuffed.



"You're stepping on my ankle, for what?" Brown is heard saying.https://t.co/eFJQTNm5i6 pic.twitter.com/bW3rXpZJN7 — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) June 3, 2018

Brown, who has been considering a lawsuit against the city, said after the initial release of the video that the incident “shouldn’t happen to anybody,” and sharply criticized officers for turning “a simple parking ticket” into “an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force.”

The Bucks called Brown’s experience “shameful and inexcusable” and issued a plea for greater accountability.

Read more from The Post:

Perspective: Milwaukee struggled with a policing problem long before Sterling Brown’s arrest

NBA Finals: Steph Curry leads Warriors to 2-0 series lead

NBA Finals fatigue? Early returns on Cavs-Warriors Part IV say not exactly.

The trouble with the Warriors: They’re content to cruise when they could soar

Here’s what the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals

J.R. Smith on playing with LeBron James: ‘It’s a gift and a curse’

‘JR what are you doing!’: NBA players were stunned by J.R. Smith’s Game 1 gaffe

A reversed call, a free throw miss and a J.R. Smith gaffe cost Cavaliers Game 1

Cavs-Warriors is the ‘Fast and Furious’ of the NBA. That’s a good thing.

Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue says anxiety caused him to step away