

Dave Gettleman will try to stay active with the Giants while undergoing treatment for lymphoma. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Dave Gettleman, who rejoined the New York Giants as their general manager in December, announced Tuesday that he has lymphoma, a cancer of the white blood cells. He said he is weighing his treatment options but that doctors have told him “the prognosis is positive.”

“I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow,” Gettleman, 67, said in a team-issued statement, adding that he will remain in “constant communication” with first-year Coach Pat Shurmur and Assistant General Manager Kevin Abrams, a longtime member of the Giants’ front office who already had a sizable role in the team’s operations.

Gettleman was the Giants’ director of pro personnel from 1999 to 2011 before departing to become general manager of the Carolina Panthers, helping craft the team that reached the Super Bowl in the 2015-16 season. He returned to New York after the Giants fired longtime general manager Jerry Reese before the end of the 2017 regular season.

“I want to thank you in advance for respecting my privacy and that of my family as we work our way through this,” Gettleman said in the statement. “I look forward to being back at full strength and devoting all my energy to helping make this 2018 New York Giants team the best it can be.”

Read more from The Post:

As XFL’s new commissioner, Oliver Luck says players will stand for national anthem

Torrey Smith: ‘So many lies’ in Trump’s statement on Eagles’ nixed White House visit

Former Houston Texans cheerleaders detail mistreatment by the team

Dwight Clark, former 49ers WR known for ‘The Catch,’ dies after battle with ALS

Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly, in third bout with cancer, to receive ESPY Award