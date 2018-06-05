

Ryan Rolison played for two years at Mississippi. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle/AP)

Ryan Rolison didn’t get long to celebrate becoming a first-round pick Monday in the MLB draft. Shortly after the Colorado Rockies made the Ole Miss pitcher the 22nd overall selection, he was deleting a 2012 tweet in which he suggested that President Barack Obama should be assassinated.

“Well we have one hope left … if someone shoots him during his speech,” Rolison said in the tweet, posted on the night Obama was elected to a second term.

On Tuesday, Rolison called the tweet, dating to when he was 15, “stupid” and “immature.” Despite his deletion of it, images of the tweet had been captured, and they made the rounds on the Internet.

“It was in 2012 and it was a stupid tweet,” Rolison told The Athletic. “It was immature of me. I had no idea what I was talking about.”

The Rockies did not directly address the tweet, but they were asked if they looked through prospects’ social media accounts before the draft. “We do. We take a look at it,” scouting director Bill Schmidt said (via CBS News).

“We realize kids do things at a very young age that they might regret at some point as they mature. We are aware of some things young people do,” Schmidt added.

The incident became the latest controversy involving a top draft prospect’s Twitter history. Just before the NFL draft in April, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was apologizing for racially insensitive tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

“If I could go back in time, I would never have done this in a heartbeat,” Allen, who would go on to be picked seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills, told ESPN. “At the time, I obviously didn’t know how harmful it was and now has become.

“I hope you know and others know I’m not the type of person I was at 14 and 15 that I tweeted so recklessly. … I don’t want that to be the impression of who I am because that is not me. I apologize for what I did.”

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound lefty who is a native of Jackson, Tenn., Rolison played for two years at Mississippi, going 16-7 with a 3.45 ERA in that span. He became the fifth Rebel to get drafted in the first round, joining Michael Rosamond (1999), Chris Coghlan (2005), Lance Lynn (2008) and Drew Pomeranz (2010).

