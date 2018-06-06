The topic, coming the day after his team was supposed to have celebrated its Super Bowl championship at the White House, was one Coach Doug Pederson got the chance to address Wednesday.

In his first remarks since President Trump called off the visit because of poor participation by the Philadelphia Eagles, the coach admitted that he was looking forward to the trip to Washington, D.C.

“This is going to be a blanket statement, and then I’m not going to discuss it further,” Pederson said in a news conference. “I was looking forward to going down. We did something last season that was very special. It was a milestone for our city of Philadelphia, our organization, and I was looking forward to going down and being recognized as world champions. It is what it is.

“We’re here today, got OTA practice [known as voluntary organized team activities]. I’m focused on these next couple days, getting through and then onto training camp. So that’s where we’re at.”

After canceling the visit, the White House said in a statement that players “decided to abandon their fans,” some of whom were to be in attendance. Asked about that, Pederson replied:

“What you’ve seen and what you’ve heard is enough, and I’m not discussing it. I’m not discussing it because we’ve got two OTA practices, I’ve got a mandatory minicamp next week, and I’m focused on that.”

Tune in as head coach Doug Pederson meets with the Philadelphia media. https://t.co/88vRPgWDwA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 6, 2018

The heart of the issue remains the way in which some NFL players chose to raise awareness of social injustice and police brutality by taking a knee or raising a fist during the playing of the national anthem. President Trump urged owners to fire any player who demonstrates during the anthem and the Eagles, none of whom knelt during the regular season, were outspoken in their civic activism. Malcolm Jenkins has written on the topic and was one of the players who met with NFL owners to work toward converting activism to action. Chris Long donated his salary to charity and spoke out after violence erupted in his Charlottesville, Va., home town.

Pederson added that team meetings dealt with football matters, not the headlines the Eagles made this week.

“We’re united. We’re a team. Been that way since I’ve been here,” he said “We’re focused on today, great practice, today and tomorrow, three days next week and our goal is 2018.

“Nobody’s talking about it. It’s over, behind us and we’re moving on.”

Players will be available after the afternoon practice and Jenkins is likely to be one of the first interviewed. On Tuesday, he posted an essay listing work players had done to improve their communities and describing how the purpose of the anthem demonstrations had been misinterpreted.

“Everyone, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, deserves to be treated equally. We are fighting for racial and social equality,” he wrote in part.

“Simply Google: ‘How many Philadelphia Eagles knelt during the national anthem last season?’ and you find that the answer is zero. A similar Google search will show you how many great things the players on this team are doing and continue to do on daily basis.

“Instead the decision was made to lie and paint the picture that these players are anti-America, anti-flag and anti-military.”

