With LeBron James’s Cavaliers not given much of a chance to knock off the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the greater intrigue surrounding the superstar forward may well involve his offseason. James can opt out of his contract with Cleveland, and is widely expected to do so, enabling him to become an unrestricted free agent.

James could still simply sign a new deal with the Cavs, but in addition to the team’s underwhelming roster, many view his relationship with team owner Dan Gilbert as a potential obstacle, especially given the latter’s inflammatory comments the first time James left Cleveland in free agency. Before the Cavs hosted the Warriors in Game 3 of the Finals on Wednesday, though, Gilbert praised James and said the player was more of a “partner” with him, rather than an employee.

Appearing on Business Insider’s “Success! How I Did It” podcast, Gilbert was asked what he had learned while working with James. Describing James as a “unique talent,” the owner said, “Legally, he may be working for our organization, but that’s not really the case. He’s more of your partner, really.”

Gilbert likened their relationship to a concert tour promoter working with a top musical act, saying, “It’s not like they’re working for you — you have to be partners.”

Those friendly words stood in contrast to Gilbert’s language in July 2010, after James announced he was defecting from the Cavs to the Miami Heat. In an open letter to Cleveland fans — rendered, incongruously enough, in comic sans font — Gilbert described the move as a “cowardly betrayal,” a “shameful display of selfishness” and a “shocking act of disloyalty” by a “narcissistic” “former hero.”

On the podcast, Gilbert played down the degree to which those words were aimed directly at James, who returned to the Cavs in 2014 and has led the team to four straight Finals appearances, including its first championship in 2016. “It wasn’t about Lebron. It was about saying, ‘I’m with you, Cleveland,’ ” Gilbert said, adding that the city had been “beaten up economically” and “considered him one of their own.”

Gilbert, a Detroit-area native, also claimed the letter was intended to show Cleveland fans his own “loyalty” to them, but he admitted he said “stupid things” in it and “wouldn’t say them again.” He bemoaned the fact that “the media … still use that to this day,” noting that the lesson for him and others was, “Don’t put something online, because it’s there forever.”

As far as the use of comic sans, Gilbert said it only happened because someone had previously changed his email settings to that font “and it just happened to be still there.” He acknowledged that it “was like putting lighter fluid on the fire” but insisted there was “no hidden message” behind the font. “Believe me, I’m not a big comic sans user,” he said.

If James did not find anything amusing about the letter, even while arriving at the decision in 2014 to come back to the Cavs, his family was more upset, to judge from comments he made last year. Discussing Gilbert’s “f—ing article” in a video released in June, James said, “He completely bashed and disrespected not only me as an individual, but disrespected my name. And my name is not just myself, it’s my wife, my kids, my grandmother, my mother, so many more people.”

James said in the video that when he talked about returning to Cleveland in 2014, his wife and mother were “definitely like, ‘F— that, we ain’t going back.’ ”

In comments to ESPN last week, James claimed that he and Gilbert “have a great working relationship,” adding, “It’s not like we’re not the best friends, and I don’t think you should be best friends with a player, and an owner shouldn’t be best friends unless I’m your father and that’s my son. … But I think it’s worked out for us both in these four years so far since I’ve been back.”

Asked whether his relationship with the Cavs’ owner would have any impact on his free agency plans, James simply said, “We’re going to see.”

On the podcast, Gilbert said that having “more communication” with James has helped them “get on the same page,” which has made working together “so much easier.” He said that it was “important to have a trust level,” otherwise it might be possible to “get swayed by” the rumor mill, including comments attributed to “the media” and “the front office guys.”

“The more layers you have between yourselves, the more open for misinterpretation for things to go bad,” Gilbert said.

