

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo has denied any knowledge of the burner Twitter accounts purported to be his in a story published by the Ringer. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bryan Colangelo has strongly denied having any knowledge of several Twitter accounts that were connected to him through circumstantial evidence in a story published by the Ringer, and according to a report Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers believe him. However, that does not mean Philadelphia won’t fire its president of basketball operations, and team officials are still mulling his fate, with an announcement expected soon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the 76ers’ ownership group met “for several hours” Tuesday to discuss the situation, which was the talk of the NBA last week, even as the Finals were set to begin, after a Ringer report suggested that five anonymous Twitter accounts appeared to be linked to a common user. Four of the accounts posted tweets that revealed sensitive information about team operations and strategy, and they took numerous shots at a few 76ers players, including Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, while vehemently supporting Colangelo.

[NBA Twitter: A sports bar that doesn’t close, where the stars pull up a seat next to you]

The 53-year-old executive, who has taken criticism for his handling of the team after it parted ways in April 2016 with former general manager Sam Hinkie — also a target of the tweets — acknowledged to the Ringer that he was behind one of the Twitter accounts cited in the report. However, that account never posted any tweets, merely following accounts that showed up in the follow lists of the other four.

Given some of the information in the tweets of the four accounts, it is widely considered implausible that they could have posted by anyone who didn’t have intimate knowledge of the workings of the 76ers’ front office. That has put Colangelo’s job security on thin ice, even if he himself didn’t post the tweets, if only because potential free agents could view him with mistrust and decline to consider Philadelphia as a possible destination.

Bryan Colangelo tells me via text: "Someone's out to get me. ... This is clearly not me." Colangelo adds that he's "hopeful to resolve this soon." — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 30, 2018

Shortly after the Ringer report was published last week, the 76ers announced they were launching “an independent investigation into the matter,” and the team would likely have fired Colangelo by Wednesday had it determined he had posted the tweets. According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, though, the “general belief within the organization is that it believes Colangelo’s assertion he had no knowledge of the Twitter accounts, did not send the messages or had known the messages were being sent.”

“The Sixers are trying to decide if they can go forward with Colangelo after sensitive team information went public,” Clark added.

Much of the speculation about who might have been behind the accounts has centered on Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini. A 76ers fan account posted evidence showing that Bottini’s personal phone number had the same last two digits as numbers linked to three of the Twitter accounts, and Wojnarowski reported that investigators hired by the team interviewed Colangelo and Bottini “separately for several hours Sunday and Monday.”

“The Sixers ownership is struggling to separate Colangelo from his wife, if she indeed posted those remarks,” Wojnarowski said. He added that the team, even if it keeps Colangelo, plans to emphasize head coach Brett Brown and newly hired assistant Monty Williams in pitches to free agents.

