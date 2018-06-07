

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora joked that it was “a good weapon” and called fans “smart.” Boston center fielder Andrew Benintendi said “it was kind of cool.”

The Detroit Tigers were not so amused by an impromptu light show in the Fenway Park stands Wednesday night.

With one out in the seventh inning, some Red Sox fans in attendance started turning on their cellphone flashlights, and soon it had spread all around the ballpark. But after Niko Goodrum struck out looking in the midst of this earthbound constellation, the Tigers had had enough. Nicholas Castellanos, Detroit’s next batter, and Manager Ron Gardenhire both approached home plate umpire Mike DiMuro to put a stop to it, and stadium security told fans in center field to cut it out. Castellanos ended up reaching base with a single.

“You ever tried to hit with a light like that in your face? It’s not supposed to happen,” Gardenhire said, via the Associated Press. “The umpires should have, in my opinion, stopped it right away. They see it happen — it’s right in dead center field.

“The fans are just having fun. I get it. But when it’s in dead center field, my hitters are looking right into it. It’s dangerous. It’s very dangerous, if you’ve ever been trying to hit with a light in your face. So we just couldn’t let that happen.”

The Red Sox were up 5-1 at the time and ended up winning, 7-1.

“I thought it looked kind of cool from center field,” Benintendi told the Boston Globe. “But I can see why or how it would be distracting for a hitter. I’m assuming that’s what he was saying. All it takes is one ball at your face and you can’t see it.”

