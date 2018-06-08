

Kyrie Irving, left, couldn’t help LeBron James and the Cavaliers avoid a 3-0 deficit in the 2017 Finals. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NBA Finals aren’t over, but, yeah … they’re over. That’s what history tells us, anyway, given that no team in NBA history has ever rallied to win a playoff series from 3-0 down, the situation in which the Cavaliers find themselves against the Warriors, who were hugely favored to begin with.

Speaking of history, though, one Cleveland player indulged in some revisionism Thursday, claiming that his squad would be ahead in the series if it still had Kyrie Irving. In fact, the player said, his Cavs would be the team with the 3-0 lead.

That’s according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, who did not identify the player in question, except to describe him as a “veteran,” but who did pass along this quote: “We’d be up 3-0 if Kyrie was still here. I have no doubt. Do you?”

Well, it’s certainly possible to have some doubt about that, especially considering that with Irving last year, Cleveland still fell into the same 3-0 Finals hole against Golden State, saving face with a Game 4 rout in that series before falling in five. But the comment reflects a sense that many share about this year’s Warriors, who have been not nearly as dominant in this year’s postseason as in 2017.

When last season’s Warriors took that 3-0 lead, it gave them a 15-0 mark to that point in the playoffs, an unprecedented accomplishment in any of the four major U.S. sports leagues. This year, Golden State struggled just to make the championship round, needing to rally from 3-2 down in the Western Conference finals against the Rockets, who more than a few think would have won that series if Chris Paul hadn’t gotten injured.

Houston, in fact, had the home-court advantage in that series, having clinched the top seed in the West with a 65-17 season, while the Warriors appeared to sleepwalk through a ho-hum 58-24 campaign. In fairness, Golden State did not have Stephen Curry for 31 games, as he suffered a knee injury that also kept him out of the first six games of the postseason, but he is presumed to be in good health for the Finals, and his team has still looked relatively shaky against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland arguably should have won Game 1, missing a chance to take a lead with under five seconds left when George Hill missed a free throw, then looking completely demoralized in overtime after J.R. Smith corralled Hill’s miss and suffered one the great brain cramps in NBA history. Even in Game 2, the Cavs spent most of the game refusing to go away, even outscoring Golden State in the third quarter before being closed out after a 32-20 Warriors’ run.

In Game 3, Cleveland jumped out to a big early lead, and although the Warriors caught up in the third quarter, the Cavs were just one point behind with under two minutes left before Kevin Durant hit a deep three-pointer to create some breathing room. If not for the overall brilliance of Durant, though, who scored 43 points while Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 21 on 7-of-27 shooting, the Cavs would well have prevailed.

Combine that with the Game 1 debacle, and it’s not crazy to think that Cleveland is just a couple of plays away from having a 2-1 lead in the Finals, plays that could well have been made by Irving, who hit the biggest shot of the 2016 Finals as the Cavs stunned the Warriors for the title. However, quite a lot about the series would be different if Irving were still in Cleveland, given the roster reshuffling his offseason trade to Boston set in motion.

The package the Celtics sent in exchange for Irving included Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder, who were then dealt away in midseason trades that netted the Cavs Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. Of course, those players haven’t exactly been a great help to LeBron James, but then again, Irving ended up undergoing season-ending knee surgery in April, so he wouldn’t have been much use to the Cavs if that had happened in Cleveland.

Ultimately, this is all very hypothetical, as is the reasonable suggestion that even if Irving were on the Cavs, healthy and playing well, the Warriors might simply have taken the level of their own play up a notch. After all, that has been Golden State’s M.O. for most of the season, seeming to only use as much of its overwhelming talent advantage as has been necessary.

Irving would certainly have helped close that talent gap, but he’s no longer with the Cavs, and James may not be long for the team himself, if the fervent churning of the rumor mill is any indication. Unsettlingly for Cleveland fans, that scenario could leave a Cleveland squad that might have some trouble taking a 3-0 lead in games next season, let alone in the NBA Finals.

Read more from The Post:

Bryan Colangelo takes heat for throwing his wife under the bus in resignation

Why the NBA shuffled its best ref off the court and into the league office this season

LeBron James more ‘partner’ than employee, says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert

Kevin Durant reminds NBA Finals he’s an MVP too, carries Warriors to 3-0 series lead

2018 NHL Stanley Cup finals Game 5: Updates and analysis