All of a sudden Tuesday, when the Patriots were restored to a rare degree of calm after Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski returned to the team for its three-day mandatory minicamp, seems like a long time ago. Before the session ended on Thursday, news emerged that New England’s Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for having performance-enhancing drugs in his system, and Brady’s controversial trainer and partner in his TB12 clinic issued a statement on the matter distancing himself from the veteran wide receiver.

The episode threatens to rip open some wounds in New England, where Coach Bill Belichick has reportedly been unhappy with not only Brady’s heavy involvement with longtime trainer Alex Guerrero, but with the time other Patriots have been spending at the clinic, as well. Edelman, in particular, has been touting Guerrero’s help while recovering from a torn knee ligament that cost him all of last season, but the trainer’s questionable past had some dots being connected Thursday.

Guerrero addressed speculation that he might have had something to do with Edelman’s PED suspension, saying in a statement, “I’ve known Julian since his rookie year and he is a phenomenal athlete who takes his training seriously — it’s disappointing to hear today’s news. Elite athletes sometimes work with multiple coaches and health professionals as part of their off-season training.

“Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients,” continued Guerrero, who has reportedly been sued for fraud and had complaints filed against him by the Federal Trade Commission for claiming that nutritional supplements he was selling cured cancer and healed concussions. “And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible, and just plain wrong.”

It would certainly not have been wrong to note that Edelman, who is close with Brady, has been giving Guerrero plenty of credit for his rehabilitation. On Tuesday, when asked how hard it was for him to remain patient through the process, Edelman replied, “Everyone’s a competitor, so sometimes you’re your own worst enemy when you’re trying to do that. But it is what it is, and there’s a big part of the process and I’ve got a lot of guys, training staff helping me out — TB12, all that stuff — to get to where I want to be.”

In an April Instagram story, Edelman showed Guerrero working on his knee and called him “Mr. Miyagi.” In November, Edelman called himself “a huge advocate” of Guerrero’s methods.

“I come in [to the Patriots’ facility] and do my rehab, then I go up to TB12’s center and I do more rehab, and then I come back here and do a little more rehab,” Edelman told WEEI at the time. ” … I feel like it helps me with a lot of my stuff, and I like consulting with Alex and those guys over there because I’ve seen through a lot of the rehabs that they have done and that it’s been unbelievable.”

As fate would have it, Edelman’s injury indirectly led to a development that only irked Belichick further, in terms of chafing at Guerrero’s influence among his players. As ESPN’s Seth Wickersham described it in a January report, “there was ‘hypersensitivity’ among players, in the words of a Patriots coach, over who would take his place. New players felt the surest way to earn Brady’s trust was to join Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and others by seeking advice from Guerrero at his TB12 clinic — and not team doctors, which Belichick preferred.”

That report also detailed ways in which Belichick curtailed Guerrero’s access to Patriots players, bolstering a December account by the Boston Globe in which the newspaper claimed that the coach’s decisions had “created some friction” on the team. In that context, we probably don’t need to have the notoriously taciturn Belichick spell out to us that the latest news isn’t exactly reducing friction in New England.

Edelman is reportedly appealing the suspension, which has not been formally announced, but assuming it stands, the Patriots will start the season a bit short on veteran wide receivers. In the offseason, Brandin Cooks was traded to the Rams and Amendola defected to the Dolphins in free agency, although the team did add Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson, and Chris Hogan returns from last year’s squad.

Of course, the Patriots will also have Brady and Gronkowski, who both stayed away from voluntary workouts earlier in the offseason — which could not have pleased Belichick — but showed up when obliged to do so, an especially welcome development as they had each been reportedly contemplating retirement, the hulking tight end in particular. As long as they are in uniform and in good health, New England’s offense should be in good hands, but fans could be forgiven for wondering when the next moment of melodrama will surface.

