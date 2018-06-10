

Kevin Durant, right, celebrated the NBA title Friday night with, from left, Golden State teammates Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

In the wake of the Warriors’ sweep of the Cavaliers, resulting in Kevin Durant’s second Finals MVP award in as many seasons with Golden State, more than a few fans are complaining about the fact that he chose to join Stephen Curry and Co. in free agency. That 2016 decision, they say, created such an invincibly talented squad that it has drained much of the drama from following the NBA through its championship round.

However, if you think that Durant being on the Warriors is bad for the NBA, he has a message: That’s your problem, not his.

In recent comments, Durant said he feels like a perfect fit — not only on his team, but also in the Bay Area in general. Oh, and he took a not-so-veiled shot at LeBron James, suggesting that his Cleveland counterpart has had a less difficult task in distinguishing himself.

[It wasn’t supposed to be like this after LeBron James came home. Then along came Kevin Durant.]

“My responsibility is to my skills. My responsibility is to myself,” Durant told Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports. “I’m not worried about the NBA. That’s their job. They make too much money. They ain’t paying me enough to dictate the NBA. I should be making more money if all that’s on me.

“My responsibility is to whatever team I play for. All that other stuff, that’s on y’all.”

There was plenty of that “other stuff” floating around over the weekend, particularly after Friday night’s Game 4 — already anticlimactic with the result of the Finals all but sealed — turned into such a lopsided affair. Behind Durant and Curry, the Warriors took a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter, and the Cavaliers waved the white towel with just more than four minutes left, taking James out of what might have been his final contest with Cleveland.

With his team having gone 1-8 against Golden State over the past two Finals, after having dethroned its nemesis in 2016, James was asked what the biggest difference was between then and now. “You guys asked me this last year,” said James, whose averages of 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists went for naught over the four-game defeat. “What was the difference between the Warriors the previous year and this year, and what was my answer? Kevin Durant was my answer. He’s one of the best players that I’ve ever played against, that this league has seen.”

Given that the Warriors won an NBA title in 2015, and won a record 73 games the following year before barely losing to James’s Cavs with an injury-hobbled Curry, many believed that they were the last team in the league in need of Durant’s difference-making talents. Even with him, though, Golden State needed a Game 7 comeback just to defeat the Houston Rockets on the road and reach the Finals this year, but the beat-down of Cleveland seemed to reinforce the notion for some that the NBA has lost its competitive balance.

Slate’s Craig Fehrman put it simply: “The NBA has been bad for two years, and it’s Kevin Durant’s fault.” He added, “It’s as if David Robinson decided to join Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in Chicago and coast his way to some mid-’90s titles.”

Man what a bad last two years for the NBA. You can spin it however you want, but these Finals since Durant has joined Golden State have been awful for basketball. Awful. — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) June 9, 2018

If Durant’s move to the Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder, which gave Golden State all it could handle in the 2016 Western Conference finals, has been a negative development for the NBA, he sees it as nothing but a positive for himself. “The Bay Area allows me to be who I am, as a city, to just blend in, and the team allows me to do the same thing,” he told Lee.

“All I want to do in my life, while I’m healthy, is to work on my game and enjoy the game and not worry about nothing else. This place gives me that,” Durant said. “This is the best place for me to just play ball, work on my game, play ball, and not care about [expletive] that normal NBA superstars are supposed to care about.”

Durant made it clear that he has little desire to be a team’s unquestioned alpha dog, saying that “to be one of [the] guys, that’s what I always wanted.” He praised Golden State’s “unselfish environment,” in which Curry was the NBA’s reigning two-time MVP when Durant arrived, and said he was happy to have been able to put himself in a discussion of “the greats,” such as “Kobe, M.J., LeBron, Kareem.”

Durant then used that context, of the conditions under which certain players have displayed that greatness, to offer arguably his most eyebrow-raising observation: “I feel like it’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you. I feel like it’s harder to stand out when you have great players around you.”

“I pride myself on standing out wherever I am,” Durant added. “I pride myself on working hard wherever I go. And I feel like these guys embraced me and I feel like I’m a Warrior.”

Read more from The Post:

Brewer: Warriors’ dominance won’t end anytime soon. Can the rest of the NBA catch up?

J.R. Smith ‘proud’ of Nick Young for being a champion — and going shirtless

‘I have no idea at this point’: Did LeBron James just play his final game with the Cavaliers?

Did Justify get undue help from another Bob Baffert horse in winning at Belmont?