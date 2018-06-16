

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles shows off his Super Bowl ring at a private ceremony held this past week in Philadelphia. Former team secretary Carol Cullen received one, too. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Carol Cullen had already called with the good news before she got home, and when she arrived at her family’s house in southwest Philadelphia, her mother had decorated the front door in Eagles’ green with little footballs cut out and taped on.

Back in 1984 Eagles Coach Marion Campbell decided his staff needed a secretary. Cullen got the job, then stayed with the team for 30 years as players and coaches and owners came and went.

Professional football is a transient vocation; no one stays in one place for too long. Cullen, who grew up watching the Eagles and then became one of their longest-tenured employees, broke that pattern.

She even turned into one of Andy Reid’s confidants, and was close friends with veteran players and front office personnel.

But in 2014, Chip Kelly’s second year as head coach, he reorganized the front office. Cullen’s position was eliminated. She says she left the team emotional but without hard feelings, although she was sad she never got a Super Bowl ring.

Then Nick Foles led Philadelphia to the promised land in February, a stunning 41-33 win over New England in Super Bowl LII. Cullen watched the game at her sister’s house, emotions swinging back and forth between elated and wounded that she couldn’t be there, too.

“I was thrilled for them,” she said in a phone conversation Friday, “but a piece of me just felt like, ooh I wish I was there.”

Cullen celebrated with the rest of the city and went back to her normal non-NFL life. Then, a month and a half ago, an email from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie’s secretary popped up out of the blue. It said that Cullen was getting a Super Bowl ring after all.

“I wrote back and said, ‘This has to be a mistake,’ ” she said.

Nope, not a mistake, the team responded. We need your ring size.

“Every year you went into thinking that it would be your year,” Cullen said. “And then we came so close and that was always heartbreaking. When I left I thought, oh no, I’m never gonna get one, but here we are.”

She went to the team’s ring ceremony Thursday night to rejoice with the rest of the franchise. Lurie handed out the hardware individually to players and coaches, and team staffers picked up their custom rings separately.

Then after a cocktail hour and some brief remarks, Lurie stood on stage and asked the entire organization to open their ring boxes at the same time.

“Jeffrey got up and said, ‘We won this as a family, we’re gonna open our rings as a family,’ ” Cullen said. “It was awesome.”

It is made of pure 10-karat white gold with 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires. The Eagles logo on its face is made up of 52 pavé-set diamonds, representing the victory in the 52nd Super Bowl. A dog mask is inscribed inside the ring to recognize the team’s underdog mentality.

“It’s heavy and it’s beautiful,” Cullen said. “They did an unbelievable job with it. I’m honored to have it.”

