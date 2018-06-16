

Phil Mickelson reacts to a shot from the fescue on the fifth hole during Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Open. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

It is one of golf’s paramount no-nos. And Phil Mickelson is well aware.

And yet on the par-four 13th hole at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., Mickelson ran down his bogey putt and struck the ball again while it was still moving. That violation is an automatic two-stroke penalty.

Wow. I've never seen that before.



Phil Mickelson ran after his putt before it stopped, which is a two stroke penalty.



Really, really odd #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Hu08036qjo — Cam Rogers (@MrRogers99) June 16, 2018

Mickelson, 48, was already 10-over at the point. He carded a 10 on the hole for a 5 over par.

Mickelson has had a frustrating weekend at Shinnecock Hills, one of the more reviled major courses among pros. He finished Thursday with a 7-over par 77, which put him at the back of the field.

Friday was better — a 1-under 69 — but Saturday got off to an ugly start. He bogeyed holes Nos. 5, 8 and 9 on the front and followed that up with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11, too.

His struggles on the course likely led to Saturday’s meltdown moment, but Twitter wasn’t giving Mickelson much slack.

It's now being called a 10 and thus is Mickelson's worst score on a U.S. Open hole as a pro. https://t.co/fCpq56dP0k — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 16, 2018

Someone send the cart girl out to Mickelson for a cold one, he needs it. — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson’s misstep at the US Open was the most stunning thing I’ve seen on a golf course since the time Happy Gilmore ripped off a guy’s shirt, punched him so hard that he rolled down a hill and then handed the guy’s shirt to another patron at the 1996 Waterbury Open. — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) June 16, 2018

I thought today was going to be a pretty bland day at the U.S. Open and then Phil Mickelson went crazy. Like, literally he is nuts. — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) June 16, 2018

Who among us can blame Phil Mickelson? — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) June 16, 2018

Two-shot penalty seems unduly lenient for Mickelson here. Could easily have dropped more had he not played the hockey shot pic.twitter.com/4u2ytF1XjM — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson just did something I wouldn't do if I was on pace to shoot 100+ on a par-3 course.



Doing that in a MAJOR?! Pick up the ball and walk off the course. Embarrassing. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) June 16, 2018

Only Wayne Gretzky, here at Shinnecock this week, could truly appreciate the slap shot that Mickelson used on the 13th green. — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) June 16, 2018

Huge bummer that Phil Mickelson has to go to golf prison now — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson is playing with the same speed and attention to detail that my six year old did playing minigolf last week. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nGBrB5X7pC — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 16, 2018

On his birthday, Phil Mickelson just made a mockery of the U.S. Open. I suggest that the same USGA suits that hounded Dustin Johnson at Oakmont ask the birthday boy to please leave the course. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 16, 2018

I think Phil Mickelson momentarily lost his mind there.#USOpengolf — Brian Brinkley (@BrianBrinkleyOK) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson is off the rails. Putting like a four year old out there. pic.twitter.com/doUMMHORNJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 16, 2018

Read more golf:

Dustin Johnson might not be the thinking-man’s champion, and that’s just fine

On course that turns the best shaky, Dustin Johnson is in command

On a breezy U.S. Open day in the Hamptons, score one for Shinnecock Hills

Dustin Johnson among weathered survivors at top of U.S. Open leader board

At U.S. Open, 19th-century Shinnecock Hills takes on realities of 21st century

At Shinnecock Hills, trafficking in big names and great U.S. Open expectations