It is one of golf’s paramount no-nos. And Phil Mickelson is well aware.
And yet on the par-four 13th hole at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., Mickelson ran down his bogey putt and struck the ball again while it was still moving. That violation is an automatic two-stroke penalty.
Mickelson, 48, was already 10-over at the point. He carded a 10 on the hole for a 5 over par.
Mickelson has had a frustrating weekend at Shinnecock Hills, one of the more reviled major courses among pros. He finished Thursday with a 7-over par 77, which put him at the back of the field.
Friday was better — a 1-under 69 — but Saturday got off to an ugly start. He bogeyed holes Nos. 5, 8 and 9 on the front and followed that up with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11, too.
His struggles on the course likely led to Saturday’s meltdown moment, but Twitter wasn’t giving Mickelson much slack.
