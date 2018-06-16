

Chris Davis will sit indefinitely despite making $23 million this season. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

In case you’ve missed it, things are not going super well for the Baltimore Orioles.

They are 69 games into the season and have yet to crack the 20-win mark. They’re on pace to go 44-118, which, in terms of losses, would be third-worst in baseball’s modern era. This from a team that two seasons ago competed for a Wild Card, and four seasons ago reached the American League Championship Series.

A crucial component of both of those groups was first baseman Chris Davis. He was an all-star in 2013, hitting 53 home runs and driving in 138 runs. In 2015, he hit 47 long balls, but struck out 208 times, both tops in the AL. In 2016, he hit 38 home runs and struck out a league-leading 219 times.

It’s gone down hill from there. Way down hill. This season, Davis has plummeted all the way to a .150 average and a .227 on-base percentage.

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said on Friday that the first baseman will remain out of the lineup indefinitely.

“Chris is continuing with some things that he’s working on, and when they come to me and say they think he’s ready to get back in the lineup, I’ll put him back in there, but it’s nothing imminent,” Showalter said.

It’s a move that will certainly help Baltimore’s offense, which is last in the majors in runs per game at 3.44. It also signals the start of the Orioles’ plan for what to do with Davis’s gargantuan contract. Not that there’s much they can do with it. Baltimore can’t send him to the minor leagues for some R&R and it’s not like anyone is going to trade for him.

He’s still owed $92 million over the next four years. That contract, originally signed in 2015 and worth $161 million over seven years, is one reason the Orioles likely can’t afford to sign young, productive superstar shortstop Manny Machado this coming offseason.

Davis is making roughly $23 million a year, which means — based on his season-to-date stats and the fact that he’s not likely to reenter the lineup any time soon — the O’s are paying him:

$300,000 per hit (31)

$638,000 per RBI (15)

$1 million per home run (4)

