One of the most extraordinary wins you will ever see on a racetrack. Jockey @AaronKuru comes off his horse, Des De Jeu, at the first jump only to remount and go and win!@SKYNZ #NZRacing pic.twitter.com/gjrliJF0Wk — TAB Racing (@TAB_Racing) June 16, 2018

A horse and its jockey took a terrifying tumble during a steeplechase race Saturday in New Zealand and, with the jockey looking for all the world like a trick rider, both recovered in time to win the race.

Aaron Kuru didn’t so much fight for control of Des De Jeu as he did hang on for dear life in the Maiden Steeplechase at Awapuni and both horse and rider supplied some pretty amazing video.

The five-year-old gelding fell on its stomach and Kuru slipped out of the saddle. Holding onto the reins, he climbed aboard as the horse came to its feet and ran down the race favorite in the 3,200-meter race.

For those stunned by that Aaron Kuru “Houdini” on his way to winning the steeplechase at Awapuni today here are some more angles including an amazing head-on. Remarkable stuff pic.twitter.com/6NqNgD3cB9 — Michael Guerin (@GuerinSports) June 16, 2018

“It was his first start over the fences and he probably landed a bit steep and just went down,” Kuru explained (via the New Zealand Herald). “I don’t really know and can’t explain it as it just sort of happened. I got back on and he drew himself back into the race. He’s got plenty of ability.”

Even the horse’s trainer was stunned.

If you didn't see it, you wouldn't believe it. Jockey Aaron Kuru and maiden steeplechaser Des De Jeu were the talk of the track at Awapuni on Saturday after a winning effort that defied the laws of gravity. https://t.co/Qs6QZUcgD4 — ODT Racing (@RacingOdt) June 17, 2018

“We thought he wasn’t a bad sort of an animal but after the first fence I wasn’t giving him too much of a chance,” Mark Oulaghan said. “I was amazed he [Kuru] got back on as I thought he was gone.”

