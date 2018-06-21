Mike Jones and his No. 39 car were gunning for the lead around turns three and four a little more than halfway through a NASCAR Late Model 100 at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway, a track 15 miles from the North Carolina border.

He ran even with the No. 83 car through the first turn, and when the two drivers battled for space headed into the next lap, they collided. Jones smashed head-on into the inside wall, and sparks flew beneath his vehicle, which was leaking fuel. Moments later, the car went up in flames.

“It’s a driver’s worst nightmare,” Jones told the “Today” show.

First on the scene: Dean Jones, Mike’s crew chief, and father.

“No one except sweet baby Jesus would have kept me from freeing my son from a burning racecar,” Dean Jones wrote on Facebook.

Two days before Father’s Day, he pulled down the netting on the outside of the cockpit window, grabbed the communication wiring out of the way and hauled Mike out of the flaming car before racetrack safety officials arrived.

As workers started battling the blaze, Dean Jones went back to the car to switch on the vehicle’s fire suppression system, cutting off the flow of fuel.

Finally, track officials grabbed him and pulled him away from the wreckage, which was hard to look at for another reason: the Joneses don’t have another care to race.

Amateur or semipro racing remains popular in the rural South and Midwest, but participants usually don’t have lavish funding of full-time NASCAR drivers. They often rely on sponsorships and deals from local businesses to finance their cars, which can cost upward of $60,000, not including fuel, tires and spare parts.

“It’s a big financial hit,” Mike Jones told “Today.” “The car is killed. We’re just trying to get a feel of what it would take if and when we were ever able to race again.”

But it was his father’s response that caused national headlines, and Mike Jones said that reaction was perfectly in character.

“I remember catching in an all star tournament when I was 12 and I got knocked out from a play at the plate. My dad Dean Jones hopped the centerfield fence and ran to home plate to make sure I was ok,” the younger Jones wrote on Facebook, according to RacingNews.co. “16 years later nothing has changed. Happy Father’s Day dad. Thanks for everything. We will be back.”

