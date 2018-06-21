

Tampa Bay made quarterback Jameis Winston the No. 1 overall pick in 2015. (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to be suspended for the start of this season as a result of an NFL investigation of an alleged incident of groping in 2016. According to multiple reports Thursday, Winston could receive a three-game ban, but he would have the option of appealing any punishment.

A person familiar with the league’s inner workings told The Post’s Mark Maske that a final determination about the length of the suspension had not been made, but that it was expected to be multiple games. Winston, 24, has not yet been given formal notification of discipline, with a source telling ESPN’s Adam Schefter that league could inform the quarterback of its decision by Friday but more likely by some time next week.

The league has been investigating allegations made by an Uber driver about Winston’s conduct when she was driving him in Scottsdale, Ariz., around 2 a.m. on March 16, 2016. The allegations came to light when BuzzFeed published a story in November 2017 including comments from the driver and the NFL’s confirmation that the situation was being looked into by the league’s special counsel for investigations, Lisa Friel.

The driver, identified as “Kate,” claimed that Winston, seated in the passenger seat, reached over and grabbed her crotch for several seconds while they were stopped at a Mexican restaurant’s drive-through. He subsequently issued a statement denying the allegations and saying, “I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her.”

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, who played with Winston at Florida State, said at the time that he and Winston were in the back of the Uber car with an unidentified third companion in the passenger seat. “I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver,” Darby said. “The accusations are just not true.”

Kate did not press charges in the incident, but she did report Winston immediately to Uber, calling him “NOT safe for other drivers,” and he said in his statement that his account with the car-sharing service had been suspended. Saying she was not seeking money but came forward out of inspiration from the #MeToo movement, Kate told BuzzFeed, “If I’m silent, I fear that further harm will come to other women, if it hasn’t already.”

She added, “He sexually assaulted me, and I have every right to tell the damn truth about it.”

The attorney for the driver, John Clune, contested Darby’s account, saying in November: “To be clear, no one else was in the car besides Mr. Winston and if anyone is ‘confused,’ it isn’t the Uber driver. Mr. Winston’s friend from his FSU days is just making things worse by inserting himself into this.”

Clune also represented Erica Kinsman, the former FSU student who accused Winston of raping her in 2012. Tallahassee prosecutors declined to bring charges against Winston, who settled a lawsuit brought by Kinsman in December 2016, with undisclosed terms.

Kinsman also brought a Title IX lawsuit against FSU for its handling of the Winston case, and they settled in January 2016 for $950,000, with the school admitting to no liability. Winston was suspended by FSU for a 2014 game against Clemson after he stood on a table in a campus dining hall and shouted a vulgar phrase involving the female anatomy and he was considered something of a character risk coming into the NFL, although that did not stop the Buccaneers from drafting him first overall in 2015.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that Winston is not expected to appeal the suspension, which could have him sitting out games in Weeks 1-3 against the Saints, Eagles and Steelers, the latter contest a “Monday Night Football” event, before returning Sept. 30 to face the Bears. He would be allowed to participate in training camp and in preseason games, while backup Ryan Fitzpatrick would be in line to begin the season as the Bucs’ starting quarterback.

Another person with knowledge of the case told Maske that no final decision about a possible appeal had been made but acknowledged that players’ appeals of disciplinary action by the league have ultimately been unsuccessful in some recent high-profile cases, including those of Tom Brady and Ezekiel Elliott. Brady battled against his punishment for over a year in various courts, and that long struggle could be a consideration for Winston, who is set to make $705,000 in base salary this season, as opposed to $20.1 million in 2019.

