

Marvin Bagley III poses after being drafted second overall by the Sacramento Kings during the 2018 NBA draft. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On NBA draft night in 1995, Jalen Rose famously — or infamously, depending on one’s perspective — wore a bright red pinstriped suit and paisley tie. It was only the beginning, as draft night fashion has merely gotten bigger, brighter and bolder and professional stylists have become an essential part of most prospects’ pre-draft entourage. Ditto Thursday’s NBA draft.

“I think now, because of how fashion has changed with athletes and how social media has played such a role in educating these guys about fashion, they know what they want because they are trying to look like somebody else who has done it before,” said Boushra AlChabaoun, designer and stylist at Elevee Custom Clothing said. “Then they want to add their own thing to it. They are a lot more involved and are a lot more open to being risk-takers.”

AlChabaoun has been working with Elevee, a luxury brand that creates custom, hand-tailored wardrobes for athletes and high-profile clients, since she was 19 and it was just a start-up. Elevee is now responsible for many of the looks seen during the NFL and NBA drafts, and what those stars wear on the covers of magazines such as Sports Illustrated and GQ. AlChabaoun dresses many elite athletes, including James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and she is responsible for outfitting 11 players in this year’s NBA draft, including possibly lottery choices Marvin Bagley III, Mikal Bridges, Lonnie Walker IV and Zhaire Smith.

AlChabaoun starts meeting with draft prospects on May 1, first dressing them at the NBA combine. Throughout May and June, AlChabaoun and her clients discuss style and what could be worn on draft night.

To give them insight on looks, AlChabaoun shows them images of outfits that range from conservative to trendy to hipster. AlChabaoun admitted this doesn’t always work.

“A lot of the times they don’t even know where they fall, they’ve only been in basketball shorts and T-shirts,” she said. “But then they see this picture and go, ‘Oh, I always wished I could do this.’ ”

Draft day is one of the most hectic days for AlChabaoun. Always trying to get the biggest hotel room in whatever hotel the draft class is staying in, AlChabaoun has the players come to her room starting at 1 p.m. to get ready. Pretty soon, it’s show time.

“Every single guy in this class was like, ‘I want cropped pants,’ and I’m like, ‘There is a certain person who can pull off a capri, it’s not for everyone,’ ” AlChabaoun said. “But I’m not really understanding it. Some guys can pull it off, I get that, but I don’t completely get it with the suit all the time. There is a time and place.”

Another look that she warned could be seen on draft night, much to AlChabaoun’s dismay, is the short suit. The style made an appearance at last year’s NBA Awards when Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green showed up in black shorts and a turquoise suit jacket. More recently, LeBron James rocked the short suit look before Game 1 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.

“It’s excruciating,” AlChabaoun said about the short suit look. “If they are not built like a model, it’s unacceptable.”

While AlChabaoun will not personally be putting any short suits in the green room or on the draft stage, she said that she took some risks this year with her clients. She is particularly interested in seeing the reaction to Miami’s Walker IV, who she put in a cream double-breasted suit.

“I’m excited to see if we are going to get good reviews or bad reviews,” she said. “We took a chance and I am hoping that the responses are good. We will see.”

If there was one statement piece of the night, it had to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s floral suit. Not only did the suit feature the floral pattern, his button down did, as well. He tied it all together with a turquoise tie. Some thought his look was pure fire, while others found it reminiscent of curtains. You choose where you land on that spectrum.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newest member of the Austrian singing group, The Family Von Trapp. Somewhere, curtains are missing. #soundofmusic #julieandrews pic.twitter.com/fLphPWf18w — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 21, 2018

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came through DRIPPIN’ 💧 pic.twitter.com/lNVJzOPAF9 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 21, 2018

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Gram Parsons: who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/07tqiZ2PM3 — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) June 22, 2018

the only word you can use to describe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's suit is "gilgeous" — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 22, 2018

Jaren Jackson Jr. went for the double whammy of pastel pink and velvet. He topped it off with skulls on his shoes. He was loving his look, but the same can’t be said for everyone else.

Shout out to Jaren Jackson Jr. for making a draft night fashion statement out of Haitian living room furniture. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/Z8Bpvvg2rf — Yo Pierre, you want to come out here? (@KingYakYak) June 22, 2018

Jaren Jackson Jr's jacket looks like someone's grandparents couch #NBADraft #NBADraft2018 — Omar Q (@hallowdBthyname) June 21, 2018

Is Jaren Jackson Jr wearing a pink velvet jacket? Respect for the boldness but come on, you look ridiculous #NBADraft18 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/gBEvO4F2Ff — austin silver (@austinsilver) June 21, 2018

Shoes are supposed to complete an outfit. Some of tonight’s draft picks definitely took that into consideration before walking out their front doors. Trae Young decided on a pair of suede loafers with the words “be different” written on the sides. Marvin Bagley III and and Colin Sexton rocked some red bottoms, wearing Louboutin spikes ($1,300 a pair)

Both Collin Sexton & Marvin Bagley III wearing Louboutin spikes ($1,300) for the NBA Draft tonight. pic.twitter.com/cmf960XgVv — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2018

Much like last year, a surprise in the lining of suits was big trend. No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III, who rocked a sparkly suit on the outside, opened his jacket to reveal the interior, which featured … himself?

Deandre Ayton was the Draft’s No. 1 overall pick. When it came to his outfit choice, he opted to go for a quieter outfit. Sans floral, studded shoes and cropped pants, Ayton sported a blue suit with a very subtle plaid print.

would 100% watch a 30-minute NBA Draft pre-show of dudes just roasting this photo until Silver walks out for the first pick. pic.twitter.com/yWIJm6qlpS — maurice (@tallmaurice) June 21, 2018

He saved the extra for inside his coat, which sported the flag of the Bahamas, his home country.

Ayton repping the Bahamas pic.twitter.com/yd6C0vt4jS — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 21, 2018

Inspired by “Black Panther’s” Wakanda and King T’Challa himself, Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. wasted no time making his mark on the NBA. But it wasn’t just him rolling up in Vibranium. His mother, Kylia, and father, Wendell Sr., complimented their son’s look with their very own “Black Panther” looks, making them to most coordinated group of the evening.

Wendell Carter Jr. and his parents are killin' the #NBADraft 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgafYfammo — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 21, 2018

Black Panther inspired fit for Wendell Carter Jr. 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/t0rDwiSH1U — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 21, 2018

Carter even did the “Wakanda Forever” salute when he was introduced before the draft officially began so you know he’s staying on theme.

Amid the pageantry and the celebrations for young basketball players getting their first shots as pros, each prospect’s specific style carries plenty of weight, too. Thursday is the night for soon-to-be rookies to show off beyond just what they’re capable of during games in the form of their fashion, from the sublime to the ridiculous.

In that regard, look no further than Oklahoma guard and projected lottery pick Trae Young. AlChabaoun may not be a fan of the short suit look, but Young sure is. Inspired by LeBron James and Draymond Green, Young told NBATV’s Trey Kerby “I looked back in history and didn’t see anyone wearing them to the draft and was like ‘man, I want to do that his year. Make some history.’”

Who wore the suit shorts better? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vyFFHoavqX — SportsNation (@SportsNation) June 21, 2018

Trae Young and his younger brother, Timothy, sporting their matching suits! #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/t3xt0ccQVJ — NBA (@NBA) June 21, 2018

Of course, this being another year of the draft in the age of NBA Twitter, the jokesters made their presence felt rather swiftly.

Trae Young is U̶P̶S̶ NBA Draft ready pic.twitter.com/39M4eK9Qe6 — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 21, 2018

Trae Young is dressed like a little boy happy to be attending church for the first time on Easter Sunday. — Jerry Brewer (@JerryBrewer) June 21, 2018