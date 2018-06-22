So, let’s just get this out there before you scroll any further: What follows are semi-naked images of Greg “The Shark” Norman, the 63-year-old retired Australian golfer who is apparently in remarkable shape.
He’s one of the bigger surprises of the 16 current and retired athletes appearing in ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue. The mag asks these subjects to strip down naked, or mostly naked, so photographers can get a really good look at their curves, muscles, scars, etc. It’s ESPN’s attempt at a classier version of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.
And, well, a naked Norman certainly gives off a different vibe than a swimsuit model.
And, for the record, Norman has been comfortable in his own skin for a while. (And with muscles like that, who wouldn’t be?)
Can’t forget to show off the shoulder blades — and grandchildren.
So yes, Greg Norman is likely much better looking than you. Here are the other very good looking people who will appear in the “Body Issue,” which will be on newsstands June 25:
- New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley
- Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns
- WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair
- Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart
- Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (who is dating Megan Rapinoe)
- U.S. women’s national soccer midfielder Megan Rapinoe (who is dating Sue Bird)
- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig
- Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel
- Former Oklahoma softball player Lauren Chamberlain
- U.S. women’s national soccer forward Crystal Dunn
- LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Figure skater (and “Dancing with the Stars” champion) Adam Rippon
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice
- Track and field star Tori Bowie
- Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist Jessie Diggins
