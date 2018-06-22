

Fully-clothed Greg Norman on SiriusXM Radio at Medalist Golf Club. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

So, let’s just get this out there before you scroll any further: What follows are semi-naked images of Greg “The Shark” Norman, the 63-year-old retired Australian golfer who is apparently in remarkable shape.

He’s one of the bigger surprises of the 16 current and retired athletes appearing in ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue. The mag asks these subjects to strip down naked, or mostly naked, so photographers can get a really good look at their curves, muscles, scars, etc. It’s ESPN’s attempt at a classier version of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

And, well, a naked Norman certainly gives off a different vibe than a swimsuit model.

Thrilled to share with my fans that I was selected for @espn 10th anniversary #BodyIssue hitting stands June 25...stay tuned to reveal what’s under the robe! #attacklife pic.twitter.com/xARmWvUSMk — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) June 19, 2018

We’re gonna need a bigger boat. pic.twitter.com/hK8PLQMsAz — Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) June 21, 2018

Oh god there is more. pic.twitter.com/JQajKSfvlF — Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) June 21, 2018

Yes mate, please play through as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/g5OMxRYUTY — Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) June 21, 2018

And, for the record, Norman has been comfortable in his own skin for a while. (And with muscles like that, who wouldn’t be?)

Can’t forget to show off the shoulder blades — and grandchildren.

Papas beach delivery of special cargo... A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Mar 6, 2018 at 6:15pm PST

So yes, Greg Norman is likely much better looking than you. Here are the other very good looking people who will appear in the “Body Issue,” which will be on newsstands June 25:

New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns

WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (who is dating Megan Rapinoe)

U.S. women’s national soccer midfielder Megan Rapinoe (who is dating Sue Bird)

USWNT players that have featured in ESPN Body Issue. Add Crystal Dunn to this and a repeat appearance from Megan Rapinoe for 2018. pic.twitter.com/AblxZyWISz — Zach (@zchy3013) June 20, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel

Former Oklahoma softball player Lauren Chamberlain

U.S. women’s national soccer forward Crystal Dunn

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Figure skater (and “Dancing with the Stars” champion) Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon skates naked for ESPN's Boddy Issue.



“I couldn’t have done this [shoot] while I was in the closet... I think that, with my experience of coming out, I felt so liberated in so many ways.”#Pride #LGBT 🏳️‍🌈

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜https://t.co/4IiwKak6Er pic.twitter.com/7jgfcK1Ijn — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) June 22, 2018

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice

Track and field star Tori Bowie

Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist Jessie Diggins

