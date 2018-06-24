Jason Johnson, a World of Outlaws sprint car driver, has died of injuries he sustained in a crash Saturday night at Wisconsin’s Beaver Dam Raceway. He was 41.

Johnson crashed on the 18th lap of a 40-lap race as he was battling Daryn Pittman for the lead after a restart on the 1/3-mile long dirt oval, according to World of Outlaws. Johnson’s car climbed the wall in the third turn, flipped and crashed through a billboard, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He was taken to a hospital, then airlifted to Aurora Medical Center, where he died. Johnson, who is from Eunice, La., is survived by his wife, Bobbi, and 5-year-old son, Jaxx.

“We are heartbroken and saddened to tell you that we have lost our leader, friend, family member and our hero,” Jason Johnson Racing announced.

The news of Johnson’s death cut a wide swath in auto racing. “When a racer loses his life, the world of motorsports across all disciplines takes notice and pays its respects,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted. “My heart goes out to Jason, his family, his friends, his competitors and his fans.”

Brad Keselowski echoed that.

RIP sir,

I didn’t know Jason, but that doesn’t matter. He was a racer & a pro at one of the highest levels. His death serves as a constant reminder of the dangers in Motorsport and the special nature of drivers who are willing to risk it all for love of the sport. #Godspeed https://t.co/hG6EFvfMYw — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 24, 2018

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. noted that Johnson “went about things his own way and was really fun to watch.”

Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family. He went about things his own way and was really fun to watch. Still praying for Bobbi Jaxx Phillip and the rest of the family. Racing is their life. RIP Jason!! pic.twitter.com/6tGfFKcDf1 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) June 24, 2018

A tweet from Tony Stewart Racing noted that “our hearts are broken.”

Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the passing of Jason Johnson. While fierce competitors on-track, the racing family has a bond that’s unbreakable. Keeping Bobbi, Jaxx, Jason's team & family in our thoughts & prayers. Godspeed. - Tony Stewart Racing pic.twitter.com/LjjiCN3q6p — Tony Stewart Racing (@TonyStewart_Rcg) June 24, 2018

Life isn’t fair sometimes... Praying for Bobbi, Jaxx, friends and family of @JasonJohnsonRac. RIP Jason! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 24, 2018

Johnson is the second driver in four years to die from injuries sustained in a sprint-car crash at the track, according to the Journal Sentinel. Scott Semmelmann, 47, of Brookfield, Wis., was killed in an accident in practice at an Interstate Racing Association event in September 2014.

Words cannot convey how devastated we are. Please say an extra prayer for his wife Bobbi & son Jaxx, as well as his mother & father. Keep his extended family, friends & sponsors from all over the world and fellow competitors in your prayer as well. Godspeed @JasonJohnsonRac pic.twitter.com/0F8yAkj9EP — Jonestown Hershey KOA (@JonestownKOA) June 24, 2018

Johnson, Outlaws rookie of the year in 2015, won the Knoxville (Iowa) Nationals, the biggest race of the year for winged sprint cars, the following year.

