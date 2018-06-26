

Oscar “The Big O” Robertson accepts the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NBA legend Oscar Robertson has one question looking out on the recent collision of politics and sport: “Where are the white players?”

Robertson, “The Big O,” was honored with the league’s lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards banquet Monday night in California. During his remarks on stage, he spoke about the need to “be persistent, or as I’ve been called, stubborn. Stubborn about what you believe in.”

But when he stepped off the stage and spoke with reporters, Robertson, 79, was much more pointed. During his NBA career, which spanned from 1960 to 1974 in Cincinnati and Milwaukee, players were part of the American civil rights movement, but only to a limited extent. Free agency, a seminal achievement during Robertson’s tenure as head of the players’ union, wasn’t around yet. Players didn’t have the economic and social power they do now.

“Years ago, they [athletes] didn’t say anything because they couldn’t say anything,” Robertson said, via ESPN.

Now, they can, and the 12-time all-star and former MVP wants to know, where is everybody?

Here are his fuller comments:

“I think that as people evolve, and things are changing so much in the world with social media and whatnot, these people are young people who have families. They’ve seen some injustice in the streets or wherever it might be, it might be almost anywhere, and they’re stepping up. “But the only thing that really bothers me is, where are the white athletes when this is happening? This is not a black athlete problem. You see injustice in the world. It’s all around you. Just because LeBron steps out, I’m glad he does. I hope some other players — because this is what they believe — I mean, what do you want players to do? Shut up and dribble? I think it’s time for them to say what they want to say about life and about politics and things about the street and whatnot. “And about education. There are a lot of players donating money back into different colleges. But it seems that what we have today is a system where you don’t want players to say anything at all.”

