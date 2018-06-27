

Janoris Jenkins has been in Florida since Giants minicamp ended earlier this month. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The body of a man found Tuesday in the New Jersey home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been identified as that of Roosevelt Rene, a 25-year-old music producer who is described as a Jenkins family friend.

Jenkins reportedly has been in Florida, where he is from, since the Giants minicamp ended earlier this month. It is not clear how Rene, who produced under the name Trypps Beatz, died and an autopsy is pending by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s office. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that police are investigating the death at the Fair Lawn, N.J., home as a “possible strangulation/suffocation.”

A worker discovered Rene’s body in the basement, according to TMZ, and Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler told NJ.com that police were summoned at 10:22 a.m. Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene and Metzler added that police had never been called to the home before. No other details about the investigation were given.

A neighbor who identified herself to NJ.com only as Debbie said that Jenkins lives at the home with his brother and the website reported that investigators were combing through a white Lexus sedan with Florida plates and a Land Rover.

Roosevelt Rene, who was found dead in the New Jersey home of New York Giants player Janoris Jenkins in a possible homicide, was a hip-hop producer and artist who went by the name Trypps Beatz: https://t.co/yNn91iO2OR #breaking pic.twitter.com/THEPEWKYmt — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) June 27, 2018

Jenkins, who raps under the name Rabbit, has been with the Giants since 2016. He was a second-round pick by the Rams in 2012. ESPN reported that Jenkins’s attorneys were advising him to remain in Florida. The Giants said they were aware of the report and were monitoring the situation.

