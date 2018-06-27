

Chris Bosio was an MLB pitcher for the Brewers and Mariners from 1986 to 1996. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

The Detroit Tigers aren’t revealing what Chris Bosio said. But it was enough to get the veteran pitching coach and former MLB player fired in midseason.

The Tigers announced Wednesday that they had let go of Bosio for “insensitive comments” that, while unspecified, “violated Club policy and his Uniform Employee Contract.” Bosio, 55, was in his first season in Detroit, after gaining positive notice for his work as the Cubs’ pitching coach from 2012 to 2017.

Bosio reportedly directed his remarks to another Tigers employee, in an incident that occurred recently and was brought to the attention of the team’s general manager, Al Avila, on Tuesday. Avila said Wednesday that he decided to terminate Bosio’s contract after the team included legal counsel in interviews with the people involved, and he told reporters, “I have to take seriously what the comments were, and the action we took was appropriate.”

“The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” the Tigers said in a statement. The team added that it would “have no further comment on this matter.”

Avila and others also offered praise for Bosio’s work with his staff. “He definitely was a good pitching coach,” the GM said, a sentiment echoed by Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire, who said he had a “great relationship” with Bosio.

Gardenhire noted that every member of the team had undergone mandatory sensitivity training in the spring, involving “what you should say and how you handle situations and everything.”

“It’s the way of the world today. We all know this,” Gardenhire said. “This organization acted quickly. It’s just the way it is, and it’s a really sad deal.”

“We all know what’s right and what’s wrong,” relief pitcher Alex Wilson told the Detroit Free Press. “We all understand the nature of this business and the world we live in, and some things are unacceptable. … I don’t know the exact context of what was said, I just know that it crossed a barrier that is unforgivable.”

Primarily a starter for the Brewers and Mariners over an 11-year MLB career, Bosio went 94-93 with a 3.96 ERA, and he threw a no-hitter for Seattle in 1993. After his playing career ended in 1996, he worked for the Mariners before becoming the Rays’ pitching coach in 2003, then moved on to stints with the Brewers and Cubs.

Bosio will be replaced by bullpen coach Rick Anderson, with the organization’s roving pitching instructor, A.J. Sager, temporarily handling bullpen duties until Jeff Pico, the pitching coach for the Tigers’ Class AAA affiliate in Toledo, arrives next week.

