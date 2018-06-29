

Collin Martin, a midfielder for Minnesota United FC, pictured in 2013. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Major League Soccer midfielder Collin Martin came out Friday as a gay man, announcing his sexuality publicly for the first time, though he said it had been known for years by family, friends and teammates.

Martin, 23, made the announcement on social media hours before his club, Minnesota United FC, was scheduled to host FC Dallas for its “Pride Match,” in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Today, I’m proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay,” Martin wrote in a message on Twitter. “I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made the decision to come out publicly that much easier.”

Tonight my team, @MNUFC , is having their Pride night. It's an important night for me — I'll be announcing that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. #soccerforall pic.twitter.com/cOJQXfrBiv — Collin Martin (@martcw12) June 29, 2018

Martin is in his sixth MLS season and second in Minnesota. Martin, a graduate of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and 2011 All-Met, broke into the league in 2013 after one year of college at Wake Forest. He transferred to George Washington and played professionally with D.C. United.

After four seasons without much playing time, United shipped him to Minnesota in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

But Martin has consistently cracked Minnesota’s lineup, appearing in 11 games with seven starts last season and six games with three starts this year.

He is the second MLS player in recent years to come out during his playing career. Robbie Rogers announced he was gay in 2013 and retired immediately; three months later, he announced his return to the game and was acquired by the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“In light of my experience as a professional athlete,” Martin wrote in his tweet, “I want to take this moment to encourage others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly. June is Pride month, and I am proud to be playing for Pride, and to be playing as an out gay man.”

“We admire Collin’s courage, and are proud of him and of the support from the soccer community,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

MNUFC, which is hosting its fifth pride night, was the first pro sports team to sign the Athlete Ally pledge, “a commitment to equality and inclusiveness,” it said in a release. Players Friday night will be surrounded by “massive rainbow scarves” as they exit the tunnel and will wear rainbow-colored number decals, the club said, and its captain will wear a rainbow armband.

Teammates also posted messages of support:

You the man Col! Proud to call you a teammate and friend! Now Let’s go get this W! — Christian Ramirez (@Chris_Ramirez17) June 29, 2018

Proud of this guy who is an incredible person and amazing teammate. Takes so much courage to be one of the first to come out, but everyone at @MNUFC is fully supporting you. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/FkQu6Vo0Wz — Eric Miller (@emillller) June 29, 2018

Figures from around professional soccer cheered on Martin’s announcement online.

Orlando City SC wrote to Martin on Twitter, “You have support from all of us in Orlando!” Timbers Army, the official fan section of the Portland Timbers responded, “You may not wear green and gold, but we’re proud to know you. Cheers and congratulations. You’ve got an Army behind you (from afar).”

Read more from The Post:

Katie Ledecky has had a subscription to National Geographic for years. Now she’s on the cover.

Devante Smith-Pelly, a black champion in a mostly white league, embraces being a role model

D.C. United has Wayne Rooney and a new stadium. Now comes the tricky part.

Josh Norman goes on shopping spree for immigrant children released from detention centers.