

John Legend probably did not say to Chrissy Teigen, “Psst, honey, how about starting a LeBron rumor?” (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation )

Into the madness of the mystery surrounding where LeBron James would decide to play basketball next season stepped Chrissy Teigen, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who may just be the greatest social media treasure America has ever produced.

In the wee hours Sunday morning (hey, she has a new baby to take care of), Teigen tweeted that she felt “like starting basketball rumors.” And with that, she was off and running, telling her nearly 11 million Twitter followers that “I’m at a small embroidery shop in downtown L.A. and LeBron is here with a blank Lakers jersey. Trying to get a pic.”

If it weren’t clear that players don’t actually have embroidered uniforms (let alone commission the stitching themselves), her “pic” made it crystal clear she wasn’t serious.

Ok got him leaving the basketball jersey embroidery shop. This is downtown LA pic.twitter.com/fMhrjFJKgz — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

Yeah, that is totally LeBron.

The merriment continued Sunday night, when James announced that he was taking talents to Southern California, news that brought a pretty blasé reaction from Teigen.

Some people took her seriously and she had a little fun with that, too.

Find out how Chrissy Teigen was among the first to know Lebron was going to the #Lakers! https://t.co/cm96HJKS0d — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) July 2, 2018

Chrissy Teigen Accurately Predicted LeBron James Joining the Lakers, Is a Legend https://t.co/9YFzDDWyhj pic.twitter.com/kee1ZCztMz — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 2, 2018

The fun continued Monday morning, when she was asked on Twitter: “Why would @KingJames have to get his own embroidery done? Smh. He has ‘people’ for that, right?”

Her response? “No, I guess they all have to get their own embroidery done. It keeps them grounded.”

That prompted some pretty funny responses.

Etsy has a nice pattern. pic.twitter.com/ZnV1LoSiTL — SpringPeeper (@RachelsBirds) July 2, 2018

Someone else added, “Today I saw LeBron in a Los Feliz area sporting goods store purchasing a basketball.”

Teigen also officially welcomed James and his family to L.A., where she lives with husband John Legend and their two children. “Friday is sunset Rosé, laser facials on Monday,” she tweeted to James. “The rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at Soho House.”

Read more from The Post:

Jerry Brewer: As LeBron heads west, can the once-great Lakers rise to his level?

Sally Jenkins: Welcome to L.A., LeBron. See yourself out, LaVar Ball.

His legacy assured, LeBron James makes a move to the Lakers that is all about happiness

LeBron James to the Lakers was a ‘Wow’ for other NBA players

LeBron James is drawing up the business plan for every big star in U.S. pro sports

Assessing all of the madness from the opening hours of NBA free agency

NBA free agency: Rumors, news, analysis, story lines and more