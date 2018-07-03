LeBron James is gone from Cleveland, and now so, too, is the gigantic Nike billboard that was erected as a love note to James after he returned to his hometown Cavs in 2014.

It was inevitable that the 10-story image of James, with his arms outstretched and the word “Cleveland” on the back of his jersey, would no longer adorn Cleveland’s Sherwin-Williams building, after he announced Sunday evening that he was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent. By Tuesday afternoon, there was just a bare spot where once had been a downtown landmark. What to put there now? Hmmmm.

[Is LeBron James aware the Lakers added Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee?]

Although there were suggestions of installing a Browns-related image after James’s move was announced, another team in town got a little salty about being overlooked.

“Are we invisible?” Jose Ramirez, the Indians’ third baseman, asked NBC Sports, which dared suggest the same thing about the Browns, a team that is loaded with young talent but that has won only four games in the last three seasons.

The Indians may not have won the World Series in 70 years, but they came close just two seasons ago. So why not use the Sherwin-Williams space for a nice Francisco Lindor banner? He is a two-time all-star with a .294 average, 83 home runs and 273 RBI since being called up to the big leagues in 2015. And let us not forget that the shortstop is under contract through 2021.

If New Balance wants to do a better job of marketing Francisco Lindor, I know a building in downtown Cleveland with some space available. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) July 3, 2018

Looks about right.

Hey Cleveland, we heard that you may need a new billboard... 😉 pic.twitter.com/n7LsFmrEMM — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 3, 2018

