

A Spanish publication claims that Barcelona’s former team president said he bought a liver for former player Eric Abidal, shown here being hoisted by his teammates in 2013. (Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images)

In March 2012, Barcelona defender Eric Abidal underwent a liver transplant after an earlier surgery to remove a cancerous tumor was unsuccessful. The transplant, which utilized an organ donated by his cousin, was successful enough that Abidal was able to return to the pitch for Barcelona early in 2013 before finishing his pro career with Monaco in France and Olimpiacos in Greece. Last month, he returned to Barcelona as its director of football.

It’s a nice little story of athletic perseverance, or it least it would have been had Barcelona’s then-president not been accused of buying the liver for his player on the black market and using the cousin story as part of the coverup.

So says Spanish publication El Confidencial, which claims that former Barcelona president Sandro Rossell admits having “bought a liver” for Abidal in four separate telephone calls made in April 2017. The calls, between Rossell and unnamed collaborators, were uncovered by Spanish law-enforcement agencies that are investigating Rossell on money-laundering charges.

The organ-trafficking accusation led to a host of denials, starting with Abidal himself on Twitter:

In its own statement, Barcelona said El Confidencial’s story neglected to mention that, after investigating the matter, a Catalan court cleared the club of any wrongdoing involving an illegal organ purchase last year (the court issued a statement saying the case was closed after the El Confidencial story was published). According to ESPN, organ trafficking in Spain is punishable by six to 12 years in prison.

“This only serves to damage the honourability of Abidal, of all the organisations linked to transplants, of FC Barcelona, and of the club’s former president Sandro Rosell,” Barcelona said in a statement. “The club deeply regrets the lack of rigour in the publication of the information related to such a sensitive topic.”

The hospital where Abidal underwent surgery in Barcelona also issued a denial to the BBC.

Rossell resigned as Barcelona’s president in January 2014 after being accused of misappropriating funds involved in the signing of standout forward Neymar away from Brazilian club Santos in the summer of 2013.

