

Team Sky, with four-time Tour de France cycling race winner Chris Froome of Britain, trains on Thursday. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

There is plenty of drama already baked into the 2,082 miles of the Tour de France, from the mountainous sprints to the crashes and inevitable doping allegations. But before the Tour even begins Saturday in Noirmoutier-en-l’Île, France, the story sure to dominate the race has emerged.

In a sport in which victors are viewed with cynicism and suspicion, the Tour’s three-time reigning champion, Briton Christopher Froome, will race under such skepticism. Froome tested positive for irregularly high levels of the asthma drug salbutamol last summer. A known asthmatic, Froome denied wrongdoing, and cycling’s governing body, the UCI, dragged its feet to rule on the case for so long that Tour officials discouraged Froome from starting.

But Monday, the UCI cleared Froome of charges, allowing him to participate in the Tour, where he will again be the favorite thanks to his all-around skill in the mountains and on the streets and cobblestone roads. His squad, Team Sky, has two “domestiques” (literal translation: servant riders, those responsible for helping the leader maintain the best position) strong enough to challenge for the yellow jersey if Froome slips.

The 105th Tour de France

Begins July 7, Noirmoutier-en-l’Île

Ends July 29, Champs-Elysees, Paris

The Favorites

The clear favorite is Froome, a four time tour champion and winner each of the past three years. Michal Kwiatkowski and Geraint Thomas, both also of Team Sky, could take over as the team’s leader if Froome isn’t at his best. Vincenzo Nibali, from the Bahrain-Merida team, is a top challenger. The Italian nicknamed “The Shark” is one of seven riders ever to win all three of cycling’s grand tours. Popular Frenchman Romain Bardet will be the home fans’ favorite. He’s finished on the podium each of the past two years.

Riders to Watch

Nairo Quintana from Team Movistar is one of his team’s three co-leaders. If the 28-year-old Columbian doesn’t get off to a hot start, the team manager will look to Mikel Landa and Alejandro Valverde. Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin is also looking strong after winning the 2016 Giro d’Italia, openly criticized UCI’s actions regarding the Froome case Thursday. Nathan Brown, Andrew Talansky, Taylor Phinney, Lawson Craddock, Chad Haga, Tejay van Garderen and Ian Boswell are the only five Americans in the field, but none are title contenders.

How to watch on TV: NBC, NBC Sports Newtork

How to stream online: The NBC Sports app or NBC Sports Gold subscription service

Schedule:

July 7, stage one: Noirmoutier-en-l’Île to Fontenay-le-Comte, 125 mile

July 8, stage two: Mouilleron-St-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon, 113 miles

July 9, stage three: Cholet, team time trial, 22 miles

July 10, stage four: La Baule to Sarzeau, 121 miles

July 11, stage five: Lorient to Quimper, 127 miles

July 12, stage six: Brest to Mûr de Bretagne Guerlédan, 113 miles

July 13, stage seven: Fougères to Chartres, 144 miles

July 14, stage eight: Dreux to Amiens Métropole, 113 miles

July 15, stage nine: Arras to Roubaix, 97 miles

July 16: Rest day (Annecy).

July 17, stage 10: Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand, 98.5 miles

July 18, stage 11: Albertville to La Rosière Espace San Bernardo, 67 miles

July 19, stage 12: Bourg-St-Maurice Les Arcs to Alpe d’Huez, 109 miles

July 20, stage 13: Bourg d’Oisans to Valence, 105 miles

July 21, stage 14: St-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Mende, 118 miles

July 22, stage 15: Millau to Carcassonne, 113 miles

July 23: Rest day (Carcassonne/Bagnères-de-Luchon)

July 24, stage 16: Carcassonne to Bagnères-de-Luchon, 136 miles

July 25, stage 17: Bagnères-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan, 40 miles

July 26, stage 18: Trie-sur-Baïse to Pau, 106 miles

July 27, stage 19: Lourdes to Laruns, 125 miles

July 28, stage 20: Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle to Espelette; individual time trial, 19 miles

July 29, stage 21: Houilles to Paris Champs-Elysees, 72 miles