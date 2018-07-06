

Ryan Leaf and Peyton Manning talk after a game in 1998. Manning and Leaf were selected first and second in that year’s NFL draft. (Brent Smith/Reuters)

Hunter S. Thompson, the famous journalist and writer, might have been great at finding stories, but he wasn’t so good at finding a quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay apparently had asked for Thompson’s advice — and a $30 million loan, although almost certainly in jest — in selecting a franchise quarterback in the 1998 NFL draft. The options were Ryan Leaf of Washington State or Peyton Manning of Tennessee.

Scouts said both were surefire NFL starters. Both were Heisman Trophy finalists. Each threw for nearly 4,000 yards in his final season in college. Both threw for more than 30 touchdowns.

But Thompson, who died in 2005 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had his eye on just one of them.

“In response to yr. addled request for a quick $30M loan to secure the services of the Manning kid — I have to say No, at this time,” he wrote to Irsay in a letter. “But the Leaf boy is another matter.”

Thompson wrote that Leaf looked “strong” (emphasis his) and Manning, well, didn’t.

“How are you fixed at left OT [offensive tackle] for the next few years, James?” Thompson wrote. “Think about it. You don’t want a china doll back there when that freak [future NFL Defensive Player of the Year Warren] Sapp comes crashing in.”

Leaf, now a program ambassador for a group of sober living homes in California, tweeted a copy of the letter, which he said he obtained last week. He didn’t explain how the document made its way to him.

So I received this letter last week. It’s written by Hunter S Thompson to @Colts Owner Jim Irsay in 1998 a month before the NFL Draft. This is unbelievable, hysterical, & ludicrous!! Have a read. @richeisen and I will discuss today on @RichEisenShow at 11:00 AM PT. #mindblown pic.twitter.com/AWStCEiSTM — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) July 5, 2018

Irsay, of course, drafted Manning, who went to two Super Bowls with the Colts, winning one, and became one of the top passers in NFL history. He won a second Super Bowl with Denver in 2015 at age 38.

Leaf flamed out of the league after four seasons plagued by injury and misbehavior.

Manning, who played 18 NFL seasons and 266 games, was clearly no “china doll.”

More from The Post:

Maryland basketball subpoenaed in college basketball corruption probe

Will the Nationals trade for a catcher? Or a starter? Or anyone at all?

France blanks Uruguay to secure spot in World Cup semifinals