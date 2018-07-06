

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, BFFs 4-eva. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

Longtime rivals during their prime, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have become the PGA Tour’s unlikeliest buddies upon the former’s return to competitive play this year. There was the practice round ahead of the Masters in April, when Woods and Mickelson teamed to beat Fred Couples and Thomas Pieters over nine holes that Couples described as “very loud, very fun.” Then they got paired together for the first two rounds of the Players Championship a month later, their first such grouping since the 2014 PGA Championship.

At a Players news conference, Mickelson proposed that the two simply play each other without anyone else on the course.

“The excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stakes, winner-take-all match?” Mickelson said then. “Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

Woods seemed amenable: “I’m definitely not against that. We’ll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable.”

It turns out that negotiations for such a match already were underway and that Mickelson and Woods merely were priming the pump. According to Golf.com’s Alan Shipnuck, the two were in discussions with television networks and corporate sponsors about a winner-take-all, $10 million, prime-time head-to-head match, with an original target date of July 3 in Las Vegas.

That didn’t get off the ground, obviously, but Mickelson said this week that they’re still working on it.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson said Thursday, again via Shipnuck, at the PGA Tour’s stop at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. “I thought it was done for the 3rd, but obviously it wasn’t.”

According to Shipnuck, the chilly relationship between the legends began to defrost after Team USA’s loss at the Ryder Cup in 2014, when Mickelson blasted U.S. captain Tom Watson and the PGA of America. Woods didn’t play in that event but joined a task force that was created in the wake of Mickelson’s criticism and was aimed at fixing the American team’s problems. Since then, they’ve been closer than ever, with Mickelson helping Woods through problems with his game and his various back ailments, and Woods helping lead the easily victorious 2016 Ryder Cup team as vice captain.

The two now seemingly want to take their now-friendly rivalry — Shipnuck reports that the trash-talking still is nonstop — to a new level, with perhaps more such matches to come if this one works out, possibly with them playing as a pair against top players from Europe, such as Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter. Such head-to-head matches were more of a thing around the turn of the century, when Woods was in his prime and cord-cutting had yet to kneecap television viewership, and they garnered ratings that today’s TV-sports executives would covet.

What kind of TV ratings would this Tiger-Phil match get? Here are some numbers from the old made-for-TV events in early '00s. Pretty hefty: pic.twitter.com/Y8pC0CBYb6 — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) July 6, 2018

To compare those numbers to more recent golf events, the final round of last weekend’s Quicken Loans National (in which Woods but not Mickelson played) drew a 2.3 rating and 3.6 million viewers. The U.S. Open drew its highest overall viewership in three years, but the final round (featuring Mickelson but not Woods, who missed the cut) scored a 3.2 rating and 5.1 million viewers, close to the all-time low. The final round of the Players Championship in May (with Woods but no Mickelson) earned a 3.6 rating and 5.8 million viewers.

Both Woods (tied for 32nd) and Mickelson (tied for 36th) were around for the final day of the Masters, however, and the final round drew a 7.9 rating and 13.0 million viewers, up 16 percent and 18 percent, respectively, from 2017. Imagine those two new pals in a winner-take-all match for $10 million, and you can see why TV networks might be interested.

More from The Post:

Hunter S. Thompson really wanted the Colts to take Ryan Leaf, not Peyton Manning

Maryland basketball subpoenaed in college basketball corruption probe

Will the Nationals trade for a catcher? Or a starter? Or anyone at all?

France blanks Uruguay to secure spot in World Cup semifinals