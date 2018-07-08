The Phoenix Suns’ sputtering, years-long rebuilding project may finally have an end in sight. On Saturday, Phoenix signed franchise cornerstone Devin Booker to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract set to take effect in the 2019-20 season.

The 21-year-old, who is an elite scorer perhaps best remembered for dropping 70 points in a game against the Celtics in 2017, tweeted a photo of himself smiling while signing the contract Saturday night. He had plenty of reason to be happy, as the deal makes him the highest-paid player in the history of the franchise.

I am humbled & honored to commit to the Suns organization long term. I loved calling Phoenix home the last 3 seasons as this team & community are special to me. Thank you to the Suns for drafting me and believing in me. I look forward to the future & pursuing a title as a Sun. pic.twitter.com/AHRaraPww6 — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) July 8, 2018

“I am humbled [and] honored to commit to the Suns organization long term,” Booker wrote. “I loved calling Phoenix home the last [three] seasons as this team [and] community are special to me. Thank you to the Suns for drafting me and believing in me. I look forward to the future [and] pursuing a title as a Sun.”

Booker, who went 13th overall out of Kentucky in the 2015 draft, has averaged 19.8 points per game in his three seasons as a pro. He has proved himself to be not just a dependable scorer but an exceptional offensive talent: In March, he became the third-youngest player, behind LeBron James and Kevin Durant, to top 4,000 career points. During the 2017-18 season, he averaged a career-high 24.9 points per game, which ranked 10th best in the NBA. Only four currently active players — James, Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Karl-Anthony Towns — averaged more points at a younger age.

Though his questionable defense may raise eyebrows about the deal, securing Booker appears to have been an important step for the Suns. Phoenix hasn’t strung together a 25-win season since the 2014-15 season, before Booker arrived, and starts the 2018-19 campaign with its fourth coach in as many years.

Still, the Suns have surrounded their centerpiece with five lottery picks over the years, including 2018 selections, DeAndre Ayton out of Arizona and Mikal Bridges out of Villanova. That they signed Booker to a max contract this early in the summer — how different this feels from the bungled handling of Eric Bledsoe in 2014 — signifies that Phoenix may finally be ready to move past its rebuild phase and move onto winning basketball games.

Read more:

The off-court lives of 11 new NBA players, from Deandre Ayton to Grayson Allen

LaVar Ball says his son will make LeBron James ‘better’ — as long as Lonzo has the ball

DeMarcus Cousins will make the Warriors the most super ‘super team’ ever

The biggest beneficiaries of LeBron James heading West? The Boston Celtics.

‘The voice of the NBA’: How Jeff Van Gundy became basketball’s John Madden