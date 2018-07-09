

Brandon Pettigrew hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2015 season. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

Brandon Pettigrew, a former tight end for the Detroit Lions, was arrested Monday after Pittsburgh police said he punched an officer several times. Pettigrew, 33, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, after Pettigrew balked at paying $97 for a limousine ride he took to a hotel in downtown Pittsburgh. The driver ran into the hotel to “distance himself” from the ex-player (per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette), then called police.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found Pettigrew in an intoxicated, unsteady state. He was said to be uncooperative, then began “aggressively arguing” with them while growing “more upset.”

At that point, according to the criminal complaint against Pettigrew, he punched an officer three times in the chest. When the officers drew their tasers, he allowed himself to be handcuffed, but after being taken to the Allegheny County Jail, he continued to be uncooperative and was placed in a restraint chair.

Listed at 6-5, 257 pounds, but reportedly weighing as much as 280 pounds during his playing days, Pettigrew is a Texas native and resident who starred at Oklahoma State and was selected 20th overall by the Lions in the 2009 draft. He accumulated 301 catches for 2,965 yards and 17 touchdowns over seven seasons, while gaining notice for his blocking abilities, but he hasn’t played since tearing a knee ligament during the 2015 season.

In February 2017, Pettigrew was charged with two misdemeanors after being involved in an early-morning disturbance outside an Oklahoma City nightclub. Police reportedly drew tasers without using them in that incident, as well, after he was said to be “verbally defiant with officers.”

Pettigrew has yet to formally retire from the NFL but has drawn little interest as a free agent.

