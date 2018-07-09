

Brandon Browner, shown after he allegedly broke into the house of an ex-girlfriend. (La Verne Police Department via AP)

Former NFL defensive back Brandon Browner was arrested Sunday in La Verne, Calif., about 30 miles east of Los Angeles, after police say he broke into the house of a former girlfriend, threatened to kill her and stole a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000. According to NBC Los Angeles, he faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and violation of a protective order.

Browner broke into the unidentified woman’s house through a locked window around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times, and forced her inside as she tried to escape. He then physically harmed the woman and threatened to kill her before leaving with the Rolex, according to the Times. He fled before police arrived at the house and was arrested by La Verne police around 3:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County jail records that indicate Browner is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles. Bail has been set at $10 million.

It’s Browner’s fourth arrest over the past 14 months. In May 2017, he was arrested in La Verne on cocaine-possession charges. Four months later, he was arrested on a felony charge of making threats toward a woman. This past May, he pleaded no contest to charges of battery and child endangerment, receiving three years of probation and serving one day in jail for violating the terms of his probation from a previous arrest. (He was released so quickly because the Los Angeles County jail was full.) He also was ordered to stay away from the victims for three years.

Browner also was charged in July 2016 with assaulting the grandfather of his child at the child’s mother’s house, though the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined to prosecute after it said witnesses to the incident became uncooperative.

Browner, 33, last played in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints in 2015. An original member of the Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defense, he was a Pro Bowler in his first NFL season in 2011 and helped the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title during the 2013-14 season, though he didn’t play in the title game while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. He then joined the New England Patriots the next season and was part of the team that defeated the Seahawks for the Super Bowl title.

Read more from The Post:

‘It’s sickening’: Players brawl with referees during basketball tournament

LeBron James mural in Los Angeles quickly defaced, then restored

Grayson Allen mixes it up with Trae Young in just his second NBA summer league game

Phoenix Suns secure their centerpiece, sign Devin Booker to five-year, $158 million deal

Brock Lesnar likely to fight Daniel Cormier in early 2019 after post-UFC 226 confrontation

‘It was incredible’: Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin brings Stanley Cup to his homeland