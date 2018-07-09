North Carolina FC and the Charleston Battery battled to a 1-1 draw in United Soccer League play on Saturday night, but the mundane final score belies the utter lunacy of the game’s final seconds.
In the seventh minute of stoppage time, NCFC had approximately 1 billion chances to score. It did not, driving the play-by-play announcer to literal hysterics in the process.
“Can someone just put it in the back of the net, please?” NCFC Coach Colin Clarke said after the match, per WRALSportsFan.com. “It was tough to watch — it was like 30 seconds of madness. No one could get a handle on it, and it looked like a puck in ice hockey jumping around in front of the goal.”
We can only hope that such zaniness ensues in the World Cup’s few remaining games.
Read more on soccer:
‘Hard-working, compact, united and well-organized’: The World Cup’s surprising final four
Belgium leaves Brazil reeling and railing, another World Cup giant on the side of the road
Russia is knocked out of World Cup by Croatia, after showing fight no one imagined
France takes total control in beating Uruguay — and hints at more to come in World Cup
Wayne Rooney begins practice with D.C. United: ‘The quality just comes through’