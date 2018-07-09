North Carolina FC and the Charleston Battery battled to a 1-1 draw in United Soccer League play on Saturday night, but the mundane final score belies the utter lunacy of the game’s final seconds.

In the seventh minute of stoppage time, NCFC had approximately 1 billion chances to score. It did not, driving the play-by-play announcer to literal hysterics in the process.

Oh my god. North Carolina FC just gave us both the best and worst thing I've ever seen in my life... 😂 #SportsCenterNotTop10@NorthCarolinaFC @Chas_Battery @USL @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/IirtFLgHSK — Connor W. Paquette (@ConnorWPaquette) July 8, 2018

“Can someone just put it in the back of the net, please?” NCFC Coach Colin Clarke said after the match, per WRALSportsFan.com. “It was tough to watch — it was like 30 seconds of madness. No one could get a handle on it, and it looked like a puck in ice hockey jumping around in front of the goal.”

We can only hope that such zaniness ensues in the World Cup’s few remaining games.

