

Charles Oakley, shown here coaching the Killer 3s in a Big3 summer basketball game. (Ronald Martinez/BIG3/Getty Images)

Former NBA star Charles Oakley has found himself in trouble again, in a place where he’s found plenty of trouble in the past.

According to TMZ, Oakley was arrested Sunday evening at the Cosmopolitan casino after he tried to pull back a $100 chip when he realized he was going to lose while playing an undetermined table game. The Nevada Gaming Board told TMZ that Oakley was arrested on suspicion of “adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known,” breaking state laws that forbid committing fraudulent acts while playing casino games.

If convicted, Oakley could face one to six years in prison for the crime, which TMZ says was caught on one of the casino’s security cameras. However, a source close to Oakley told TMZ that the issue was “an insignificant matter that will be quickly resolved.”

The 19-year NBA veteran currently is serving as head coach of the Killer 3s in the Big3 summer basketball league. The team played in Oakland, Calif., two days before the incident and has a game in Detroit on Friday. The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oakley has been involved in a number of prior incidents in Las Vegas.

In 2011, he sued the Aria hotel over a 2010 incident in which he said at least five security officers gave him “a gang-style beatdown” when he tried to reenter the resort’s VIP pool area at its closing time, leaving him with injuries to his neck, back, head and wrist. The hotel then filed a countersuit against Oakley, alleging that the former NBA star instigated the fracas and pushed, punched, kicked and bit the officers trying to restrain him while also throwing a bystander’s camera in the pool.

In court documents related to the lawsuits, obtained by Newsday last year, the Aria said the 2010 skirmish merely was the latest example of bad behavior by Oakley in Las Vegas. Its attorneys produced incident reports that detailed “a 2005 incident in which he allegedly punched a Bellagio security supervisor, a 2006 incident in which he allegedly threw dice at a Bellagio employee and a 2007 incident in which he allegedly smashed a champagne bottle on the ground,” Newsday’s Jim Baumbach reported.

The dueling lawsuits were settled without a trial in 2014, according to Clark County online court records.

In February 2017, Oakley was thrown out of Madison Square Garden during an NBA game after he allegedly yelled at New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who was sitting nearby. Oakley denied that he said anything to Dolan and contended he only became agitated after he was asked to leave the arena, though he subsequently was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault, one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment and one misdemeanor count of trespassing. (The charges were dropped in August after he reached a plea deal with prosecutors in which he promised to stay away from Madison Square Garden for one year). In September, the former Knicks player filed a lawsuit against Dolan and his Madison Square Garden Company, alleging “a coordinated and defamatory public relations campaign” by the Knicks owner and the company.

